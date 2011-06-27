  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. Used 2015 Volvo XC60
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Volvo XC60 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,325$14,863$17,362
Clean$11,928$14,376$16,769
Average$11,134$13,403$15,583
Rough$10,341$12,430$14,398
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,328$13,721$16,078
Clean$10,963$13,272$15,529
Average$10,234$12,374$14,431
Rough$9,505$11,475$13,333
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,419$18,399$21,336
Clean$14,923$17,797$20,607
Average$13,930$16,592$19,150
Rough$12,937$15,387$17,693
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,557$16,266$18,935
Clean$13,120$15,734$18,288
Average$12,247$14,668$16,995
Rough$11,375$13,603$15,702
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,405$17,299$20,148
Clean$13,941$16,732$19,460
Average$13,014$15,599$18,084
Rough$12,086$14,467$16,709
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,936$18,984$21,987
Clean$15,423$18,362$21,236
Average$14,397$17,119$19,735
Rough$13,371$15,876$18,233
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,357$13,935$16,468
Clean$10,992$13,479$15,906
Average$10,261$12,566$14,781
Rough$9,529$11,654$13,657
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,739$15,293$17,807
Clean$12,329$14,792$17,199
Average$11,509$13,791$15,983
Rough$10,689$12,789$14,767
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,028$17,957$20,843
Clean$14,544$17,369$20,131
Average$13,577$16,193$18,708
Rough$12,609$15,017$17,285
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,552$16,274$18,955
Clean$13,116$15,741$18,308
Average$12,243$14,676$17,014
Rough$11,371$13,610$15,719
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,135$19,376$22,568
Clean$15,616$18,741$21,797
Average$14,577$17,473$20,256
Rough$13,538$16,204$18,715
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,963$14,366$16,732
Clean$11,578$13,896$16,161
Average$10,807$12,955$15,018
Rough$10,037$12,014$13,876
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,709$15,263$17,777
Clean$12,300$14,763$17,170
Average$11,482$13,764$15,956
Rough$10,664$12,764$14,742
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,542$17,405$20,227
Clean$14,073$16,835$19,536
Average$13,137$15,695$18,155
Rough$12,201$14,556$16,774
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,709$15,263$17,777
Clean$12,300$14,763$17,170
Average$11,482$13,764$15,956
Rough$10,664$12,764$14,742
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,455$17,308$20,118
Clean$13,990$16,741$19,431
Average$13,059$15,608$18,057
Rough$12,128$14,475$16,683
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,230$15,895$18,518
Clean$12,804$15,374$17,886
Average$11,952$14,334$16,621
Rough$11,101$13,293$15,357
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,716$14,069$16,387
Clean$11,339$13,608$15,827
Average$10,585$12,687$14,708
Rough$9,830$11,765$13,589
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,846$17,828$20,764
Clean$14,368$17,244$20,055
Average$13,412$16,077$18,637
Rough$12,456$14,909$17,219
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,600$16,315$18,990
Clean$13,162$15,781$18,341
Average$12,287$14,713$17,045
Rough$11,411$13,644$15,748
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,760$15,359$17,918
Clean$12,349$14,856$17,307
Average$11,527$13,850$16,083
Rough$10,706$12,845$14,859
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,170$15,815$18,420
Clean$12,746$15,297$17,791
Average$11,898$14,261$16,533
Rough$11,050$13,226$15,275
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,052$15,691$18,291
Clean$12,632$15,178$17,667
Average$11,791$14,150$16,418
Rough$10,951$13,122$15,168
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,702$16,431$19,118
Clean$13,261$15,893$18,466
Average$12,378$14,817$17,160
Rough$11,496$13,741$15,854
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,791$13,173$15,516
Clean$10,444$12,741$14,986
Average$9,749$11,879$13,927
Rough$9,054$11,016$12,867
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,783$17,752$20,676
Clean$14,307$17,171$19,970
Average$13,355$16,008$18,558
Rough$12,403$14,846$17,146
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,358$17,242$20,083
Clean$13,896$16,678$19,397
Average$12,971$15,549$18,025
Rough$12,047$14,420$16,654
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,727$15,321$17,876
Clean$12,317$14,820$17,266
Average$11,497$13,816$16,045
Rough$10,678$12,813$14,824
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,876$17,864$20,808
Clean$14,397$17,279$20,097
Average$13,439$16,109$18,676
Rough$12,482$14,940$17,255
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,359$14,901$17,404
Clean$11,961$14,413$16,810
Average$11,165$13,437$15,622
Rough$10,370$12,461$14,433
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,196$15,856$18,476
Clean$12,771$15,337$17,845
Average$11,921$14,299$16,583
Rough$11,072$13,260$15,322
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,258$14,786$17,276
Clean$11,864$14,302$16,686
Average$11,075$13,334$15,506
Rough$10,285$12,366$14,326
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,832$13,153$15,437
Clean$10,484$12,723$14,910
Average$9,786$11,861$13,856
Rough$9,089$11,000$12,801
Sell my 2015 Volvo XC60 with EdmundsShop for a used Volvo XC60 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volvo XC60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,723 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo XC60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,723 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volvo XC60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,723 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volvo XC60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volvo XC60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volvo XC60 ranges from $9,089 to $15,437, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volvo XC60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.