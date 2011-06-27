Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,325
|$14,863
|$17,362
|Clean
|$11,928
|$14,376
|$16,769
|Average
|$11,134
|$13,403
|$15,583
|Rough
|$10,341
|$12,430
|$14,398
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,328
|$13,721
|$16,078
|Clean
|$10,963
|$13,272
|$15,529
|Average
|$10,234
|$12,374
|$14,431
|Rough
|$9,505
|$11,475
|$13,333
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,419
|$18,399
|$21,336
|Clean
|$14,923
|$17,797
|$20,607
|Average
|$13,930
|$16,592
|$19,150
|Rough
|$12,937
|$15,387
|$17,693
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,557
|$16,266
|$18,935
|Clean
|$13,120
|$15,734
|$18,288
|Average
|$12,247
|$14,668
|$16,995
|Rough
|$11,375
|$13,603
|$15,702
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,405
|$17,299
|$20,148
|Clean
|$13,941
|$16,732
|$19,460
|Average
|$13,014
|$15,599
|$18,084
|Rough
|$12,086
|$14,467
|$16,709
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,936
|$18,984
|$21,987
|Clean
|$15,423
|$18,362
|$21,236
|Average
|$14,397
|$17,119
|$19,735
|Rough
|$13,371
|$15,876
|$18,233
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,357
|$13,935
|$16,468
|Clean
|$10,992
|$13,479
|$15,906
|Average
|$10,261
|$12,566
|$14,781
|Rough
|$9,529
|$11,654
|$13,657
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,739
|$15,293
|$17,807
|Clean
|$12,329
|$14,792
|$17,199
|Average
|$11,509
|$13,791
|$15,983
|Rough
|$10,689
|$12,789
|$14,767
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,028
|$17,957
|$20,843
|Clean
|$14,544
|$17,369
|$20,131
|Average
|$13,577
|$16,193
|$18,708
|Rough
|$12,609
|$15,017
|$17,285
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,552
|$16,274
|$18,955
|Clean
|$13,116
|$15,741
|$18,308
|Average
|$12,243
|$14,676
|$17,014
|Rough
|$11,371
|$13,610
|$15,719
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,135
|$19,376
|$22,568
|Clean
|$15,616
|$18,741
|$21,797
|Average
|$14,577
|$17,473
|$20,256
|Rough
|$13,538
|$16,204
|$18,715
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,963
|$14,366
|$16,732
|Clean
|$11,578
|$13,896
|$16,161
|Average
|$10,807
|$12,955
|$15,018
|Rough
|$10,037
|$12,014
|$13,876
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,709
|$15,263
|$17,777
|Clean
|$12,300
|$14,763
|$17,170
|Average
|$11,482
|$13,764
|$15,956
|Rough
|$10,664
|$12,764
|$14,742
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,542
|$17,405
|$20,227
|Clean
|$14,073
|$16,835
|$19,536
|Average
|$13,137
|$15,695
|$18,155
|Rough
|$12,201
|$14,556
|$16,774
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,709
|$15,263
|$17,777
|Clean
|$12,300
|$14,763
|$17,170
|Average
|$11,482
|$13,764
|$15,956
|Rough
|$10,664
|$12,764
|$14,742
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,455
|$17,308
|$20,118
|Clean
|$13,990
|$16,741
|$19,431
|Average
|$13,059
|$15,608
|$18,057
|Rough
|$12,128
|$14,475
|$16,683
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,230
|$15,895
|$18,518
|Clean
|$12,804
|$15,374
|$17,886
|Average
|$11,952
|$14,334
|$16,621
|Rough
|$11,101
|$13,293
|$15,357
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,716
|$14,069
|$16,387
|Clean
|$11,339
|$13,608
|$15,827
|Average
|$10,585
|$12,687
|$14,708
|Rough
|$9,830
|$11,765
|$13,589
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,846
|$17,828
|$20,764
|Clean
|$14,368
|$17,244
|$20,055
|Average
|$13,412
|$16,077
|$18,637
|Rough
|$12,456
|$14,909
|$17,219
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,600
|$16,315
|$18,990
|Clean
|$13,162
|$15,781
|$18,341
|Average
|$12,287
|$14,713
|$17,045
|Rough
|$11,411
|$13,644
|$15,748
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,760
|$15,359
|$17,918
|Clean
|$12,349
|$14,856
|$17,307
|Average
|$11,527
|$13,850
|$16,083
|Rough
|$10,706
|$12,845
|$14,859
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,170
|$15,815
|$18,420
|Clean
|$12,746
|$15,297
|$17,791
|Average
|$11,898
|$14,261
|$16,533
|Rough
|$11,050
|$13,226
|$15,275
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,052
|$15,691
|$18,291
|Clean
|$12,632
|$15,178
|$17,667
|Average
|$11,791
|$14,150
|$16,418
|Rough
|$10,951
|$13,122
|$15,168
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,702
|$16,431
|$19,118
|Clean
|$13,261
|$15,893
|$18,466
|Average
|$12,378
|$14,817
|$17,160
|Rough
|$11,496
|$13,741
|$15,854
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,791
|$13,173
|$15,516
|Clean
|$10,444
|$12,741
|$14,986
|Average
|$9,749
|$11,879
|$13,927
|Rough
|$9,054
|$11,016
|$12,867
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Volvo Ocean Race Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,783
|$17,752
|$20,676
|Clean
|$14,307
|$17,171
|$19,970
|Average
|$13,355
|$16,008
|$18,558
|Rough
|$12,403
|$14,846
|$17,146
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,358
|$17,242
|$20,083
|Clean
|$13,896
|$16,678
|$19,397
|Average
|$12,971
|$15,549
|$18,025
|Rough
|$12,047
|$14,420
|$16,654
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E Premier Plus 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,727
|$15,321
|$17,876
|Clean
|$12,317
|$14,820
|$17,266
|Average
|$11,497
|$13,816
|$16,045
|Rough
|$10,678
|$12,813
|$14,824
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,876
|$17,864
|$20,808
|Clean
|$14,397
|$17,279
|$20,097
|Average
|$13,439
|$16,109
|$18,676
|Rough
|$12,482
|$14,940
|$17,255
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,359
|$14,901
|$17,404
|Clean
|$11,961
|$14,413
|$16,810
|Average
|$11,165
|$13,437
|$15,622
|Rough
|$10,370
|$12,461
|$14,433
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,196
|$15,856
|$18,476
|Clean
|$12,771
|$15,337
|$17,845
|Average
|$11,921
|$14,299
|$16,583
|Rough
|$11,072
|$13,260
|$15,322
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,258
|$14,786
|$17,276
|Clean
|$11,864
|$14,302
|$16,686
|Average
|$11,075
|$13,334
|$15,506
|Rough
|$10,285
|$12,366
|$14,326
Estimated values
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,832
|$13,153
|$15,437
|Clean
|$10,484
|$12,723
|$14,910
|Average
|$9,786
|$11,861
|$13,856
|Rough
|$9,089
|$11,000
|$12,801