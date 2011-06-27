Used 2015 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

scott , 09/21/2015 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Our sticker starts with a T6 AWD, then adds the Climate Pkg, Convenience Pkg, Sport Seats, Proximity Pkg, 20" Titania wheels, Metal flip-down cargo cage, Harmon Kardon sound & Piano Black inlays, totaling over $50k.Lexus should buy one of these and just sit in it for a while. The ergonomics are top-notch. Every knob, every stalk, every bin just falls perfectly into your hand. The configurable dash is cool at first, but eventually you find one of three choices you really like and stick with it. The center stack is a bit over populated, but you get used to it, and once you locate what you need all subsequent operations are logical. The engine is sweet, and I mean SWEET. Zero turbo lag....max torque is ready and willing anywhere in the rev range. Couple that plant-you-in-your-seat acceleration with fabulous seats, and you've got an hours-on-end cruiser that is unequaled. Or a refined city errand-runner. Whereas the Lexus was dowdy and boring, the Volvo is crisp and entertaining. This is eye candy for the CUV crowd. **UPDATE** 3-20-2016 Had the good fortune to road-trip with the Volvo. What a great highway cruiser. Power when you need it, suspension soaking up all those nasty road imperfections, and a whopping great stereo. A clear winner vs the Lexus. **UPDATE** 9-21-2016 The T6 continues to impress. A summer full of highway construction has not deterred this black beauty from traveling anywhere, anytime. It is the perfect blend of utility vehicle and sporting machine. The twin-scroll turbo puts power on your foot RIGHT NOW and smoothly pulls all the way up to speed. Need to pass at freeway speeds? Once again that twin-scroll turbo launches you past the unsuspecting. I know it's an SUV, but this really is a great car. **Update March21, 2017** Just had the 20,000 mile service performed, still under warranty and didn't cost a dime and that included replacing wiper blades. Our Bobby Rahal Volvo dealership continues to impress...not at all like the Lexus dealer next door who barely acknowledges your existence unless it is time to pay. September 2017 Still in love with the Volvo. Tires are ready to be replaced at 22k. The dealer wants to perform an alignment along with a top tier price, so we looked elsewhere and the $1400 Dealer price is down to $988 without an alignment. The car doesn't need it as it tracks true as the day it rolled off the assembly line. Everything works as it should. The styling is still crisp and fresh. This is one well-designed mode of transportation! March 2018 Volvo keeps sending us sales stuff to get us to come look at the new XC60... Why? This is a great all-around car. Winter snow? No problem! Our only complaint is how hard it is to keep the car clean! Sept 2018 Zoomed past 30k. This car is tight, quick, comfortable and roomy. Recently rented a 2018 XC90 and was not impressed...will be keeping the XC60 with it's fabulous engine, perfect transmission and great brakes. Sept 2019 Four and a half years in and this car rewards you each time you press the starter button. Had the unfortunate rear-ended-by-a-dummy that required some minor body work so we had the body shop refresh the paint... it looks showroom new. WOW. Everything still works as it should. Engine, tranny and brakes are a harmonious unit that perform so well together I can't believe they discontinued this engine. Our dealer experience has tempered our enthusiasm. Every visit for a fix has required a minimum of two trips. Regular maintenance is never an issue. For example, we got a warning message the Volvo on Call needed updating. We never signed up for or used the service. Contacted the service and the car would not stop redialing the service! First dealer visit they told us they removed the feature.....only to have the message pop up about two weeks later. Second dealer visit seemed to be fixed only to have a front warning message upon pickup.... back for third visit.......seems they don't know how to properly close the hood when delivering cars. Sigh. The only other negative is the driver side leather is wearing much faster than other cars we have at similar ages and similar usage. We regularly treat our leather interiors so it has not been neglected...the leather is just a bit on the thin side.Other than that, this car rocks! We are confident it will be in our garage for 10+ years. **March 2020** Found a new dealer who did our 40k service. They are twice as far as the other dealer but well worth the drive. The car is just humming along. No mechanical hiccups. Just pleasant, reliable motoring week after week. I would not hesitate to buy one of these used. Coming out of a mild winter, it still looks showroom new. What a great car!