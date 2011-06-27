Used 2015 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews
Best car out of the 15 I've ever owned
Our T5 is the perfect combination of what I want in a family vehicle: Outstanding fuel economy for this size/weight of a vehicle, perfectly comfortable for long road trips, great power when you need it. All of this in a premium but understated, unpretentious package.
Best seats ever, buy this SUV for the seats alone
Go on one good long drive in this Volvo and you'll see why this car is a great deal, being cheaper than luxury cars, but a step up from your standard choices. The seats aren't noticeably different from other cars until you get up after a long drive and realize how much better you feel than if you were sitting in a normal car that long. I bought an R-Design for the looks and it has a ridiculous amount of power. I have also driven non-R-design versions and they are also quite good and much cheaper. Note that you do get the occasional false alarm from the forward collision warning system, but I'd rather have one or two false alarms then get in a collision.
Blood-Blooded Arrow!
Purchased my 2015.5 Volvo XC60 in December 2015 as a dealer demonstrator with low miles and Volvo Certified. Absolutely love this vehicle! I had narrowed my search to a Acura RDX or the Volvo XC60 and found the safety features, the nimble and quick handling, sleek exterior design and the straight-forward, understated but more than adequate interior won out in the Volvo. The RDX had a dull feel to it compared to the energy and zip of the XC60 and the rear-end design of the RDX fell short. My gas mileage has been phenomenal using the ECO feature and it has the same getup and go as a Acura Integra I once owned. I have Blind Spot technology and the protection package, both features I find helpful. The cargo area is just what I was looking for and like the idea the seats all lie flat. Most of all it is fun to drive! I keep my vehicles for a long time and put lots of miles on them; 296,000 and 263,000 on previous vehicles (Acura and Nissan respectively) and hope to enjoy the same longevity with my Volvo.
UDATED March 2020 *** This one is a keeper **
Our sticker starts with a T6 AWD, then adds the Climate Pkg, Convenience Pkg, Sport Seats, Proximity Pkg, 20" Titania wheels, Metal flip-down cargo cage, Harmon Kardon sound & Piano Black inlays, totaling over $50k.Lexus should buy one of these and just sit in it for a while. The ergonomics are top-notch. Every knob, every stalk, every bin just falls perfectly into your hand. The configurable dash is cool at first, but eventually you find one of three choices you really like and stick with it. The center stack is a bit over populated, but you get used to it, and once you locate what you need all subsequent operations are logical. The engine is sweet, and I mean SWEET. Zero turbo lag....max torque is ready and willing anywhere in the rev range. Couple that plant-you-in-your-seat acceleration with fabulous seats, and you've got an hours-on-end cruiser that is unequaled. Or a refined city errand-runner. Whereas the Lexus was dowdy and boring, the Volvo is crisp and entertaining. This is eye candy for the CUV crowd. **UPDATE** 3-20-2016 Had the good fortune to road-trip with the Volvo. What a great highway cruiser. Power when you need it, suspension soaking up all those nasty road imperfections, and a whopping great stereo. A clear winner vs the Lexus. **UPDATE** 9-21-2016 The T6 continues to impress. A summer full of highway construction has not deterred this black beauty from traveling anywhere, anytime. It is the perfect blend of utility vehicle and sporting machine. The twin-scroll turbo puts power on your foot RIGHT NOW and smoothly pulls all the way up to speed. Need to pass at freeway speeds? Once again that twin-scroll turbo launches you past the unsuspecting. I know it's an SUV, but this really is a great car. **Update March21, 2017** Just had the 20,000 mile service performed, still under warranty and didn't cost a dime and that included replacing wiper blades. Our Bobby Rahal Volvo dealership continues to impress...not at all like the Lexus dealer next door who barely acknowledges your existence unless it is time to pay. September 2017 Still in love with the Volvo. Tires are ready to be replaced at 22k. The dealer wants to perform an alignment along with a top tier price, so we looked elsewhere and the $1400 Dealer price is down to $988 without an alignment. The car doesn't need it as it tracks true as the day it rolled off the assembly line. Everything works as it should. The styling is still crisp and fresh. This is one well-designed mode of transportation! March 2018 Volvo keeps sending us sales stuff to get us to come look at the new XC60... Why? This is a great all-around car. Winter snow? No problem! Our only complaint is how hard it is to keep the car clean! Sept 2018 Zoomed past 30k. This car is tight, quick, comfortable and roomy. Recently rented a 2018 XC90 and was not impressed...will be keeping the XC60 with it's fabulous engine, perfect transmission and great brakes. Sept 2019 Four and a half years in and this car rewards you each time you press the starter button. Had the unfortunate rear-ended-by-a-dummy that required some minor body work so we had the body shop refresh the paint... it looks showroom new. WOW. Everything still works as it should. Engine, tranny and brakes are a harmonious unit that perform so well together I can't believe they discontinued this engine. Our dealer experience has tempered our enthusiasm. Every visit for a fix has required a minimum of two trips. Regular maintenance is never an issue. For example, we got a warning message the Volvo on Call needed updating. We never signed up for or used the service. Contacted the service and the car would not stop redialing the service! First dealer visit they told us they removed the feature.....only to have the message pop up about two weeks later. Second dealer visit seemed to be fixed only to have a front warning message upon pickup.... back for third visit.......seems they don't know how to properly close the hood when delivering cars. Sigh. The only other negative is the driver side leather is wearing much faster than other cars we have at similar ages and similar usage. We regularly treat our leather interiors so it has not been neglected...the leather is just a bit on the thin side.Other than that, this car rocks! We are confident it will be in our garage for 10+ years. **March 2020** Found a new dealer who did our 40k service. They are twice as far as the other dealer but well worth the drive. The car is just humming along. No mechanical hiccups. Just pleasant, reliable motoring week after week. I would not hesitate to buy one of these used. Coming out of a mild winter, it still looks showroom new. What a great car!
Love My Car
I bought the 2015 Volvo XC60 as a demo with low miles about six weeks ago and I really like it. The ride is smooth and fast, and stereo system is crisp. I love the rain sensor, and I really appreciate all the safety features (parking assist, BLIS, rear camera). There are a few things I would change about the interior design though. For example, the design of space for storage between the front seats is not very practical. The cup holders are also positioned so that can they interfere with the gearshift. The navigation/sensor software is functional but not very intuitive, especially compared to systems in other luxury brands. Overall though, I am happy with my purchase.
