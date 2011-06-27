First: This is my first Volvo. I (mostly) do my own work and I bought the car with 90,000 miles on it. Its a Volvo, it has it's demons, the dealership is the greatest of those demons, avoid going there at all costs. Find a good independent Volvo garage. I love this car, for the price I paid, and the miles put on it. That would not be the case if I had to bring it to a garage. Over the 5 years I have owned it I have replaced the brake pads, rotors, plugs, battery, front and rear struts, tie rods, tires, transmission, front speakers, various dashboard lights (now it's like new!). The check engine light is always on (catylitic converter). I live with it. This car is great on the highway (29 mpg). It prefers Premium gasoline. Leather seats and interior is very comfy (for a single guy) if you drive a lot... and you can fit 5 2x4x10's inside with practice. This model year (2001-2004) is known for weak transmissions (2001-2002 especially) (I blew my transmission towing a heavy load - not the cars falt), a poor steering rack (you have to remove the engine to replace it) and vacuum leaks that can drive you nuts. I live in new England and this is the first car I have owned with this many miles with NO RUST. I think the poor transmission is why there are so few of these on the road in the states - the cost to replace is the replacement cost at this point. I am looking for another used one, 2004 if possible with low miles-at 1.8 cents per mile for my purchase price its a great value.

