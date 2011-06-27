Vehicle overview

There are regular cars and there are luxury cars. Between these two worlds exists a niche for vehicles like the 2010 Volvo S40. The S40 is a premium model for sure, but we wouldn't call it a luxury sedan. As such, the S40 might appeal to people who can't afford something like an Audi A4 but still want a car that's more prestigious to own than a Mazda 3.

To its credit, the S40 looks more sophisticated than many sedans, and its overall styling has stayed surprisingly fresh even though the car has entered its sixth year of production. The interior is also sleek-looking, with a "floating" center console and customizable trim options that make the S40 stand out from the crowd. Still, it's unlikely that you'd be able to convince many of your friends that your Volvo is cooler than a BMW or a Mercedes-Benz and those brands typically enjoy more brand cachet.

Nonetheless, if you're shopping in this in-between segment, the suave S40 might be an appealing option. The cheaper Volkswagen Jetta and its GLI performance variant offer competitive acceleration and handling, but their interior styling is a relatively ho-hum affair despite quality construction and materials. Accordingly, the 2010 Volvo S40 could be a solid choice, particularly if you can get a big discount on one. But make sure you also check out the Acura TSX, the Lexus IS 250 and perhaps even a loaded version of the highly regarded Mazda 3.