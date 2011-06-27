  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2010 Volvo S40
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2010 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats, ample safety features, emphasis on style, available all-wheel drive, sprightly optional turbocharged engine.
  • Not quite a luxury sedan despite premium pricing, tepid acceleration with base engine, handling falls short of true sport sedans, underwhelming safety scores.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Volvo S40 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,985
Used S40 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Volvo S40 is a stylish and comfortable sedan. However, it's more expensive than the capable VW Jetta GLI and isn't as sporty or polished as true European luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

There are regular cars and there are luxury cars. Between these two worlds exists a niche for vehicles like the 2010 Volvo S40. The S40 is a premium model for sure, but we wouldn't call it a luxury sedan. As such, the S40 might appeal to people who can't afford something like an Audi A4 but still want a car that's more prestigious to own than a Mazda 3.

To its credit, the S40 looks more sophisticated than many sedans, and its overall styling has stayed surprisingly fresh even though the car has entered its sixth year of production. The interior is also sleek-looking, with a "floating" center console and customizable trim options that make the S40 stand out from the crowd. Still, it's unlikely that you'd be able to convince many of your friends that your Volvo is cooler than a BMW or a Mercedes-Benz and those brands typically enjoy more brand cachet.

Nonetheless, if you're shopping in this in-between segment, the suave S40 might be an appealing option. The cheaper Volkswagen Jetta and its GLI performance variant offer competitive acceleration and handling, but their interior styling is a relatively ho-hum affair despite quality construction and materials. Accordingly, the 2010 Volvo S40 could be a solid choice, particularly if you can get a big discount on one. But make sure you also check out the Acura TSX, the Lexus IS 250 and perhaps even a loaded version of the highly regarded Mazda 3.

2010 Volvo S40 models

The 2010 Volvo S40 sedan is available in two trim levels, 2.4i and T5 R-Design. The base model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering column, neoprene-like T-Tec upholstery (also known as Dalaro), Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player, auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio jack and HD radio. The T5 R-Design adds a turbocharged engine, driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, partial leather upholstery and upgraded R-Design exterior and interior trim.

On the options list, the Climate package includes heated front seats, headlight washers and automatic wipers. The Preferred package gets you a sunroof, a power passenger seat and keyless ignition/entry. The Multimedia package available on the T5 models is really a 12-speaker surround-sound system that includes satellite radio. Stand-alone options include adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system, full leather upholstery and a built-in navigation system with real-time traffic updates or a portable navigation system. The T5 R-Design can also be equipped with 18-inch wheels.

2010 Highlights

Only a year after being banished from North America, the Volvo S40 2.4i's standard five-speed manual transmission is back for 2010, and the T5 AWD R-Design gets a standard six-speed manual. The five-speed automatic remains standard on the front-wheel-drive T5 R-Design but returns to the options list for the other trims. Other updates include two-position head restraints (versus fixed) and revised options availability. Fuel economy estimates are also improved for 2010.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive S40 2.4i is equipped with a 2.4-liter inline-5 that generates 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. According to Volvo, this engine will trot the S40 up to 60 mph in an unhurried 8.4 seconds. Estimated EPA fuel economy is 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

The T5 R-Design gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 that pumps out 227 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. There's also an all-wheel-drive version of the T5 R-Design available; it has a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with the automatic being optional. Estimated 0-60 times for these models are 6.7 seconds for the front-driver and 7 flat for the AWD version. EPA fuel economy estimates are average for this type of car at 20 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 24 combined for a manual-equipped S40 2.4i. Opting for the automatic changes these numbers slightly to 21/29/24. Surprisingly, the front-drive turbo T5 R-Design gets nearly identical fuel economy. A T5 with AWD drops a couple mpg lower.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are standard on all 2010 Volvo S40s. Also included are front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags, along with whiplash-reducing front head restraints. A blind-spot warning system (BLIS) is optional across the lineup.

In government crash testing, the S40 scored four stars for driver protection in a frontal crash and a full five stars in the other frontal and side categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the S40 was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test and the second-best "Acceptable" rating in the side impact test.

Driving

The base five-cylinder engine provides acceleration that's only slightly sprightlier than your typical four-cylinder family sedan. The turbocharged-5 is far superior, though its turbocharged nature makes it a little sluggish off the line. On curvy roads, the 2010 Volvo S40 is stable and confidence-inspiring, but less inspiring to drive than models like the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G37.

Interior

If you like to shop at Ikea -- or at least admire the company's modern designs -- then the 2010 Volvo S40's interior should strike your fancy. The centerpiece is the slim "floating" center stack, which is suspended between the console and the dash. Pretty much everything about the S40's interior design is a direct challenge to the relatively austere interiors found in competing models. The R-Design in particular features snazzy two-tone seats and blue-faced gauges. It certainly looks cool, but calling it "luxurious" might be a stretch. It is plenty functional, though, as most controls are a model of simplicity.

The quality of the S40's interior materials is excellent, and the ergonomically designed seats are extraordinarily comfortable and supportive. While leather is available, we'd save a few bucks and opt for the standard "T-Tec" upholstery, which breathes well in hot weather and firmly holds occupants in place during cornering. Trunk capacity is unimpressive at 12.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volvo S40.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best at the price
Earl,09/07/2009
Got the car early this year; first thing i noticed was the torque, i love the strength of the car,its powerful, good gearbox, bit of a hard drive,that just makes it more sporty. I am happy i bought it, it handles corners well for a fwd car. the motor makes that sound...nuts man,love it to bits
My second Volvo
Dave T,07/22/2010
My first Volvo was a very used, "beater" 1966 122S, reliable as an anvil, quirks and all. A few months back, after a lot of research, I purchased a 2010 S40 2.4i. After being severely injured in an auto accident I wanted a safe, practical, small car with good handling characteristics and decent performance. I drove a C30, then an S40 and decide that the S40 was for me. Besides daily driving I have logged 1200 miles on a road trip to Connecticut from Ohio and back putting in two 550 mile days in comfort.
Solid ride
thurstrw,02/11/2010
Picked up my S40 AWD R5 turbo in Sweden in early January. Have driven it 1200 miles since, through a lot of snow and construction on the autobahns, as well as urban driving in tight European streets. I love the stability of the car; it inspires more confidence than anything else I've had. Corners very flat. The acceleration is fine with me. Great sound system.
2nd Volvo S40
R Johnson,10/26/2010
The 1.9% fin, maint covered for 5yrs/60K miles pursuaded me to buy 2nd S40 (prior being '06). Ownership experience has exceeded every reasonable expectation. With few exceptions (AC compressor), maint expense has been more than reasonable, considerably less than had I settled on another luxury make (considered BMW, Lexus). Seating is very comfortable, interior asthetically clean and simple, dash/instrumentation very intuitive. Subtle changes from my prior S40 is improved center console, USB/AUX/iPOD interface, Bluetooth, Satelite/HD radio, Auto- Climate control, BLIS. performance/handling is tight and responsive, though not as that as the '06 (which had sport-tuned suspension)
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Volvo S40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volvo S40 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Volvo S40

Used 2010 Volvo S40 Overview

The Used 2010 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M), T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M), and T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volvo S40?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volvo S40 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i is priced between $9,985 and$9,985 with odometer readings between 36755 and36755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volvo S40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volvo S40 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 S40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,985 and mileage as low as 36755 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volvo S40.

Can't find a used 2010 Volvo S40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S40 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,585.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,688.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S40 for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,952.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,333.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volvo S40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S40 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Volvo S40 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles