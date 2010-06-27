Used 2003 Volvo V40 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
2004 Volvo V40111,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2000 Volvo V40202,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$899
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V40
gordon,06/27/2010
We purchased this in 2009 with 38,000 miles on it. Have put 2 2,000 mile trips on it and averaged 39 mpg. Around town it gets around 22 mpg. Car has plenty of zip and handles well. Both my wife and I find the seats comfortable. The lumbar support helps. A/C blows cold and have had no work other than regular maintenance done on it. Would recommend as used car.