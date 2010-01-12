Used 2011 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

Preferred Pkg Climate Pkg Flamenco Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Calcite; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Autonation Subaru Hunt Valley today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Volvo S40 (fleet-only) . The S40 (fleet-only) is well maintained and has just 111,427mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Beautiful color combination with Passion Red exterior over Cream/Off-Black interior making this the one to own! The look is unmistakably Volvo, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Volvo S40 (fleet-only) will definitely turn heads. The Volvo S40 (fleet-only) will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volvo S40 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1672MSXB2530166

Stock: B2530166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020