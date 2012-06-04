Used 2000 Volvo V40 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
V40 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2000 Volvo V40
    used

    2000 Volvo V40

    202,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $899

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo V40
    used

    2004 Volvo V40

    111,439 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V40
  4. Used 2000 Volvo V40

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V40

Overall Consumer Rating
4.327 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Best car I have ever owned
ishq,04/06/2012
Solid, reliable, sporty and can fit everything either in it or on it. I purchased this car after a friend wrapped his Volvo around a telephone pole and walked away w/only a scratch or two. I was surprised to find out how nimble this little wagon is. Must get V rated tires, but it is worth it. Kept up w/maintenance schedule, and has run like a charm for 195,000 miles. Showing no signs of quitting soon. Highly recommend this car.
