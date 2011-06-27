Vehicle overview

The Volvo S40 is the smallest and most affordable car in the Volvo lineup. It went on sale in Europe in 1996, but wasn't introduced in the U.S. until the 2000 model year. Thrown into a field of highly qualified German- and Japanese-brand sedans, Volvo's small sedan quickly began to show its age. Though not a bad car, it suffered because of its bland look, lack of powertrain choices and poor packaging.

Midway through the 2004 model year, the prognosis changed: Volvo released a redesigned version of its small sedan. The new S40 offers improved safety, performance and interior room, as well as slick styling inside and out. Although shorter than its predecessor, the current Volvo S40 is wider and has a longer wheelbase, which translates to more interior room. Additionally, it features the coolest center stack design this side of Stockholm. If you like shopping at IKEA, you'll love the look.

Volvo's S40 is available with a normally aspirated 2.4-liter, inline five-cylinder engine or a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five that comes on the T5 trim. Of the two, the T5 is definitely the car serious drivers will prefer. The 2.4i's acceleration is mediocre for this class of car, but the T5 stacks up well against the Acura TSX, Audi A4 2.0T and BMW 325i. Designed specifically with the U.S. market in mind, the Volvo S40 shares some of its architecture with the Mazda 3 and the second-generation Ford Focus now on sale in Europe. Those skeptical about a Volvo car with a subtle Ford influence need only get behind the wheel of the S40. This car looks, feels and performs exactly the way we think an entry-level Volvo should, and has a completely different personality than the Mazda 3. If you're looking for a premium sedan that doesn't venture far from the $30,000 mark when properly equipped, the 2006 Volvo S40 is a worthwhile addition to your shopping list.