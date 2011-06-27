  1. Home
2000 Volvo V40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, non-boxy styling.
  • No manual transmission, price of car can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small but loaded with safety equipment, the V40 is, unfortunately, too expensive and too small to take on such rivals as the VW Passat Wagon.

Vehicle overview

Up to this point, it has been difficult for Volvo to attract younger car buyers. This has been due to both the price of current models and the not-so-hip stereotype that seems to come into play when owning a Volvo. Volvo's elixir comes in the form of the 2000 S40/V40.

Brought over from Europe (the S40 went on sale in 1996 over there), the S40 certainly looks like a Volvo, but the traditional Volvo boxy styling is subdued for a more pleasant shape. The lines are smooth, with a nice integration of the traditional Volvo grille. The V40 Wagon is also softer and kinder than previous "shipping-box-included" Volvo wagons.

All S40/V40s are equipped with a turbocharged, DOHC, 1.9-liter, 16-valve four-cylinder engine. Maximum horsepower is 160 at 5,100 rpm. A more important figure, however, is the 170 ft-lbs. of torque available as low as 1,800 rpm. The low torque peak is due to Volvo's Light-Pressure Turbo system (LPT), which is designed to build boost pressure more quickly than a normal turbo system. The 1.9-liter engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The transmission offers three modes: Economy, Sport, and Winter. As of now, the automatic transmission is the sole choice.

Inside, the 40 platform doesn't skimp on Volvo's usual strong points of safety and comfort. For safety, there are dual front airbags, side airbags (the S40/V40 uses Volvo's SIPS II side-airbag design, which is said to provide even more protection to the chest and head) and front seatbelts that are adjustable to match the driver's height. The front belts are also equipped with pre-tensioners, which tighten the belts in order to help prevent slack in a frontal collision. The S40/V40 also has Volvo's new Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS) seats that were introduced on the S80 last year. These seats help prevent whiplash in a rear-end collision. The rear seats, including the center, are equipped with three-point belts and headrests. As you would expect, all of these features are standard. Other standard items include automatic climate control, heated rearview mirrors, and an electronic security system.

Volvo has given the 40 platform a fairly taut suspension, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. And the S40/V40's comfort is just one of the strong characteristics that should draw interest from buyers for safety, utility and an improved personality over most other Volvo products. One must be careful when choosing optional equipment, however. A full load of options can bloom the price of a V40 Wagon to around $30,000.

2000 Highlights

The S40 is Volvo's completely new entry-level sedan. Along with its wagon variant, the V40, this car rounds out Volvo's vehicle lineup. Safety, styling, and comfort are its main attributes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo V40.

4.3
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I have ever owned
ishq,04/06/2012
Solid, reliable, sporty and can fit everything either in it or on it. I purchased this car after a friend wrapped his Volvo around a telephone pole and walked away w/only a scratch or two. I was surprised to find out how nimble this little wagon is. Must get V rated tires, but it is worth it. Kept up w/maintenance schedule, and has run like a charm for 195,000 miles. Showing no signs of quitting soon. Highly recommend this car.
Love my Volvo Wagon
Leah M,05/22/2010
I love this wagon and sadly now looking at having to replace it soon. I drive a lot, have over 208,000 miles, and have had three to four minor crashes in this car. However, I have never been injured and walked away fine. Three times I have been rear ended and the next day, no neck pain or injury, I felt nothing. The first time I found out the frame was bent from the impact! This has been a great car for driving and on gas mileage, with a few issues, but overall I love it and it has served me well.
V40 No more Volvos for me
V40 Owner,03/03/2007
4dr Wagon
This vehicle has given me fits pretty soon after I bought it used. First malfunction was a front left coil spring broke and ruined a brand new snow tire. A year and a half later left rear coil spring broke. Just replaced my second ignition coil last week after engine ran very rough and check engine light came on. Also had to replace an acceleration sensor (can't remember the technical name for it) that was a $200.00 sensor. Pwr window buttons on the doors are all broken too. I expected better quality from a Volvo.
A great car, when it works.
Isaac,12/19/2008
Drives well, handles confidently and is exceptionally safe. Heated seats and leather interior are nice too. Gas mileage is generally good, and it's an attractive looking car. I've always liked my Volvo 240s so I thought this was a good bet. So what's not to like? over four years, a $700+ CV joint, $2400 top end, $500 radiator, $300 bearings, more burnt out electrical gadgets than a cheap chritmas tree (hope you like staring at the check engine light) and the price of 93 octane only gas. That is, of course excluding the performance tires and brake wear. Oh, and as previously mentioned, the cup holders and armrest for the driver on this model are less than helpful.
See all 27 reviews of the 2000 Volvo V40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2000 Volvo V40 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Volvo V40

Used 2000 Volvo V40 Overview

The Used 2000 Volvo V40 is offered in the following submodels: V40 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Volvo V40?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Volvo V40 trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Volvo V40 Base is priced between $899 and$899 with odometer readings between 202445 and202445 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Volvo V40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volvo V40 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 V40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $899 and mileage as low as 202445 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Volvo V40.

Can't find a used 2000 Volvo V40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V40 for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,361.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V40 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,717.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,119.

