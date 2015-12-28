Used 2001 Volvo V40 for Sale Near Me
2000 Volvo V40202,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$899
- used
2004 Volvo V40111,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V40
Tooth E. Grin,12/28/2015
4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
After only four months of ownership my V40 started leaking oil. I got estimates ranging from $950 to $1,700 basically, to replace all seals because nobody was really certain as to where the oil was coming from. It was not a good situation because the oil was dangerously close to the timing belt. It wasn't a bad leak: probably a quart every 7,500 miles. I checked the belt periodically (it was changed around 90,000) and it always looked dry. After three years, the belt slipped. Luckily, it didn't damage the cylinders (it ran for only about three seconds while in my garage-----luckily, I wasn't doing 70 mph out on the highway!). Since then I've encountered a myriad of problems. Most recently, the #1 cylinder started missing and need a new ignition coil. Then, it would just refuse to start (had to be put into neutral----------'never did this before!!). I drive a lot. And I work sometimes over 100 miles from home. This was a great car, but I've lost my confidence in it.