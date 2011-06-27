Vehicle overview

Sweden has always been a pretty good place to look for something stylish and well made, yet definitely a little different from the norm. Take Ikea for instance, or perhaps Abba. The 2008 Volvo S40 is yet another Swedish product that meets this description. In fact, it has upped its style quotient even further for this year after a midlife refresh that smoothes out some literal and figurative rough edges.

Outside, the 2008 Volvo S40 has been lightly reshaped front and rear to create a more refined look. Although the original design was always attractive, the changes made to the front grille surround and rear bumper are handsome and look more upscale. Inside, the center console has been redesigned to accommodate an auxiliary audio jack, a redesigned handbrake and most importantly, additional storage space. The minimalist and 100-percent Swedish cabin design has thankfully been left untouched, but a new Nordic Light Oak optional trim brightens the interior with even more of the Svenska style that would be at home in Ikea's premium section.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder of the T5 model has been upgraded by 9 horsepower for 2008, bringing its tally up to a healthy 227. This hardly makes the S40 a rocket, but we'll always endorse more power -- especially when it comes with an engine that gets better than 30 mpg on the highway.

The 2008 Volvo S40 sits wedged between entry-level sport sedans like the BMW 3 Series and well-optioned family sedans like the Nissan Altima. Depending on trim level and selected equipment, the S40 could compete against just about anything in this diverse arena, but the Acura TSX, Saab 9-3 and Volkswagen Jetta/GLI are probably its closest competition. Against them, the S40 stacks up very well, although the TSX does offer better value and a more spirited drive. Still, even against its fellow Swede, the 9-3, the 2008 S40 offers an unmatchable Swedish flair that makes it, Ikea and even Abba so appealing.