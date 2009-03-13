Used 2009 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me
- 84,274 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$334 Below Market
- 100,104 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,688
- 84,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$334 Below Market
- 124,632 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,773
- 84,000 miles
$7,999
- 97,981 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 123,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$1,919 Below Market
- 110,573 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,997
- 91,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 124,739 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990$827 Below Market
- 171,087 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$211 Below Market
- 104,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 56,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997$524 Below Market
- 105,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 12,960 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
- 45,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,599
- 95,470 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700
- 116,840 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,986
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S40
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.210 Reviews
Report abuse
Lee,03/13/2009
I bought this car after recommendations from friends. I previously owned a Passat. My Passat got 37 MPG (Diesel). My Volvo gets 24+/- (Gasoline). The S40 is very comfortable to sit in and I have a bad back. I'm not too thrilled about some of the plastic trim in the interior but overall I like the European attention to detail. There's not a lot of room in the back seat for adult kids but for little ones, it's ok. I like all of the gadgets that come with the purchase price and there's not a lot of options to add on. My Passat lasted 13 years and I fully expect the Volvo to do the same. The dealership is very responsive and attentive. A good car for the money.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.