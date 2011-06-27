2001 Volvo V40 Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, upscale interior.
- No manual transmission offered, lacks sporting intentions, pricing can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Small but loaded with safety equipment, the V40 is, unfortunately, too expensive to compete with the VW Jetta Wagon and too small to take on the VW Passat Wagon.
Vehicle overview
Now in their second year, the S40 Sedan and V40 Wagon are Volvo's smallest and most affordable vehicles. Designed to appeal to younger buyers, the S40 and V40 offer impressive levels of safety equipment and an upscale image.
For 2001, Volvo has given the S40 and V40 standard Inflatable Curtain (IC) head-protection airbags, a system found on other, more expensive Volvo models. The curtains, one on each side, are woven in one piece and hidden inside the roof lining. When deployed, they cover the upper part of the interior, from the A-pillar to the rear side C-pillar, thereby protecting the occupants in the front and rear seats.
Additional crash protection comes from whiplash-reducing front seats, dual-stage front airbags, side airbags for front passengers and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Another safety addition for 2001 is ISO-FIX, a new child seat-safety system. The ISO-FIX system allows owners to safely and conveniently attach and detach a child or infant seat that is a perfect fit for the car.
All S40/V40s are equipped with a turbocharged, 160-horsepower, 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine. Volvo has made minor improvements to the engine for 2001, resulting in increased torque, better fuel mileage and lower emissions. The only transmission available is a new five-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the S40 and V40 offer a remarkable combination of luxury and value. Comfortable and supportive front seats have that Swedish feel we've come to expect from Volvo's high-end cars, and the interior materials are of high quality for a sub-$40,000 vehicle. The 2001's center stack is updated to be more comfortable and functional. The stack is now more anatomically and ergonomically designed, bearing a much stronger resemblance to the designs found in the V70 and S80. The climate control unit is easier to use and the radio controls are more stylish. Other changes we're glad to see is the addition of a storage area on the center console and window switches relocated to the driver's door panel.
On the road, Volvo has tuned the S40 and V40 to being fairly taut, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. If you are looking for performance, Audi's A4 or BMW's 3 Series are better choices. Still, the MacPherson struts up front, the rear multilink rear suspension and the rack-and-pinion steering system bring a distinctly Teutonic flavor to these Swedish sedans and wagons.
If you are in the market for an upscale compact sedan or wagon, Volvo's S40 or V40 should be considered, especially if safety is one of your high priorities. The main thing to watch out for is choosing optional equipment. A full load of options can bloom the price of these cars considerably.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volvo V40.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the V40
Related Used 2001 Volvo V40 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019