  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V40
  4. Used 2001 Volvo V40
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2001 Volvo V40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, upscale interior.
  • No manual transmission offered, lacks sporting intentions, pricing can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Volvo V40 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,748
Used V40 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Small but loaded with safety equipment, the V40 is, unfortunately, too expensive to compete with the VW Jetta Wagon and too small to take on the VW Passat Wagon.

Vehicle overview

Now in their second year, the S40 Sedan and V40 Wagon are Volvo's smallest and most affordable vehicles. Designed to appeal to younger buyers, the S40 and V40 offer impressive levels of safety equipment and an upscale image.

For 2001, Volvo has given the S40 and V40 standard Inflatable Curtain (IC) head-protection airbags, a system found on other, more expensive Volvo models. The curtains, one on each side, are woven in one piece and hidden inside the roof lining. When deployed, they cover the upper part of the interior, from the A-pillar to the rear side C-pillar, thereby protecting the occupants in the front and rear seats.

Additional crash protection comes from whiplash-reducing front seats, dual-stage front airbags, side airbags for front passengers and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Another safety addition for 2001 is ISO-FIX, a new child seat-safety system. The ISO-FIX system allows owners to safely and conveniently attach and detach a child or infant seat that is a perfect fit for the car.

All S40/V40s are equipped with a turbocharged, 160-horsepower, 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine. Volvo has made minor improvements to the engine for 2001, resulting in increased torque, better fuel mileage and lower emissions. The only transmission available is a new five-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the S40 and V40 offer a remarkable combination of luxury and value. Comfortable and supportive front seats have that Swedish feel we've come to expect from Volvo's high-end cars, and the interior materials are of high quality for a sub-$40,000 vehicle. The 2001's center stack is updated to be more comfortable and functional. The stack is now more anatomically and ergonomically designed, bearing a much stronger resemblance to the designs found in the V70 and S80. The climate control unit is easier to use and the radio controls are more stylish. Other changes we're glad to see is the addition of a storage area on the center console and window switches relocated to the driver's door panel.

On the road, Volvo has tuned the S40 and V40 to being fairly taut, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. If you are looking for performance, Audi's A4 or BMW's 3 Series are better choices. Still, the MacPherson struts up front, the rear multilink rear suspension and the rack-and-pinion steering system bring a distinctly Teutonic flavor to these Swedish sedans and wagons.

If you are in the market for an upscale compact sedan or wagon, Volvo's S40 or V40 should be considered, especially if safety is one of your high priorities. The main thing to watch out for is choosing optional equipment. A full load of options can bloom the price of these cars considerably.

2001 Highlights

Only a year after debuting them on U.S. shores, Volvo has updated the S40 and V40 for 2001. Both the sedan and wagon gain additional crash protection in the form of standard head-protection airbags, dual-stage front airbags and a new child seat-safety system. Under the hood, engine improvements have been made to increase power and lower emissions. There's also a new five-speed automatic transmission that takes the place of the previous four-speed. Other changes are found in the cabin, with new material colors, a redesigned center stack for better functionality, more durable front-seat materials and improved switchgear. Rounding out the S40 and V40's 2001 changes are restyled headlights, bumpers and fenders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volvo V40.

5(42%)
4(42%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(5%)
4.1
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oil City
Tooth E. Grin,12/28/2015
4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
After only four months of ownership my V40 started leaking oil. I got estimates ranging from $950 to $1,700 basically, to replace all seals because nobody was really certain as to where the oil was coming from. It was not a good situation because the oil was dangerously close to the timing belt. It wasn't a bad leak: probably a quart every 7,500 miles. I checked the belt periodically (it was changed around 90,000) and it always looked dry. After three years, the belt slipped. Luckily, it didn't damage the cylinders (it ran for only about three seconds while in my garage-----luckily, I wasn't doing 70 mph out on the highway!). Since then I've encountered a myriad of problems. Most recently, the #1 cylinder started missing and need a new ignition coil. Then, it would just refuse to start (had to be put into neutral----------'never did this before!!). I drive a lot. And I work sometimes over 100 miles from home. This was a great car, but I've lost my confidence in it.
From Texas
used v40,10/28/2003
USED 2001 V40 with 41580 miles to start. The looks are showroom quality. It has a loud deep bass hum the VOLVO tech said "that's how it sounds." I drove from TEXAS to NYC. 1800 miles in 2 days that's 30 hours not incld stops for food, the toilet and gas. No problem for me, but the car? The V40 great. Smooth ride on the freeway, sport like on the city interchanges and streets. Stopped 7 times, 55 gallons of gas and actually drove 1900.2 miles. I avg 70 mph and 34.6 mpg, not bad for any car. I am not the "a button for eveything" type. The interior is plain, many of the "buttons" are muti-functional. The trunk is spacious for a compact wagon.
A sexy highway cruiser
Diren Yardimli,04/11/2009
The V40 is not the station we have come to expect from Volvo. It's neither as masculin nor as bricky as a conventional Volvo (which made me think twice before buying it). Yet the design is slim, clean and as sexy as can be for a station wagon. Its seats embraces you, its steering is solid and secure, its engine sounds confident. Neither the sporthy whiiim, not the cheap sound of most commercial engines. On the road it easily glides through the traffic, easily reaches 200 km/h (even though the official max. speed is 195 for the 1.8).
2001 Volvo V40
Volvo convert,06/12/2007
My Corolla was totaled while parked on the street (who could have foreseen that?!), so in replacing it I was thinking safety, which the V40 has in droves (save for stability control, which was reserved for $40K cars in 2001). The V40 has turned out to be an ideal compromise between all the things I want in a car. While it doesn't excel in any one category (except for safety and comfort, Volvo's trademarks), the V40 does everything pretty darn well! You don't have to trade efficiency for performance, you get both at above average levels. Same for size vs. cargo space, handling vs. ride; all the places where you expect to give up one thing to get another. Handles everything you throw at it.
See all 19 reviews of the 2001 Volvo V40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volvo V40 features & specs
More about the 2001 Volvo V40

Used 2001 Volvo V40 Overview

The Used 2001 Volvo V40 is offered in the following submodels: V40 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and SE 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volvo V40?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volvo V40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volvo V40 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volvo V40.

Can't find a used 2001 Volvo V40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V40 for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,050.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V40 for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,864.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,865.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Volvo V40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V40 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Volvo V40 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles