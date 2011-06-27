Vehicle overview

Now in its second generation, the Volvo S40 has become a strong player among compact, entry-level luxury sedans. A mid-2004 redesign transformed it from a bland sedan with middling performance capabilities into a truly stylish car with an entertaining on-road demeanor. The fashion statement continues inside the cabin, where the S40 combines traditional Volvo ergonomics with a contemporary Scandinavian design that looks and feels upscale but isn't the least bit stuffy. Although competitors like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series continue to surpass it in driving dynamics and overall polish, the 2007 Volvo S40 is significantly cheaper, which makes it an attractive buy among small, premium sedans.

Volvo sells the S40 in 2.4i and T5 trim levels. Performance from the 2.4i model's 168-horsepower, naturally aspirated five-cylinder engine is adequate, though unimpressive for a car in this price range. Most buyers will prefer the 218-hp turbocharged engine in the S40 T5, which provides brisk response once you get past the initial turbo lag. The T5 model can also be had with all-wheel drive, making it a good choice for buyers in Northern climates. Volvo also offers two different suspension calibrations on the S40: The standard suspension offers a good compromise of ride comfort and handling competence, while the sport suspension, available as a package option on the 2.4i and front-drive T5 models, turns the compact Volvo into a more serious canyon carver. Unfortunately, it also results in a choppy highway ride on all but the smoothest pavement.

In spite of the heightened focus on style and athleticism in the current-gen S40, it offers all the safety features found in more traditional Volvos, and for '07, the company has finally made stability control (known as DSTC for Dynamic Stability and Traction Control) standard across the board. In addition to a full menu of airbags, the S40 is equipped with anti-whiplash head restraints and pre-tensioning seatbelts in all outboard positions. Crash test results have been mostly favorable, as the S40 has earned four or five stars in all government tests and a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in all IIHS tests.

Four years into its model cycle, the Volvo S40 still offers an impressive package for buyers seeking a small, upscale sedan. However, it occupies a very crowded price bracket. Even if you've written off the more expensive A4 and 325i, similarly priced cars like the Acura TSX, Mazda 6, Subaru Legacy GT and Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T/GLI offer equal or better performance and as much or more interior room. We still think the 2007 Volvo S40 is a good choice, especially for those who want a car with one-of-a-kind styling inside and out, but we recommend test-driving a few of its rivals before making a final decision.