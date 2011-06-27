  1. Home
2007 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharper handling than you'd expect from a Volvo, cutting-edge style inside and out, straightforward controls, long list of safety features, available all-wheel drive.
  • Choppy highway ride with optional sport suspension, mediocre acceleration with non-turbo engine, not much in-cabin storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not have the prestige or athleticism of its German foes, but the 2007 Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and style. If you're shopping for a small sedan with a premium feel, this one deserves a look.

Vehicle overview

Now in its second generation, the Volvo S40 has become a strong player among compact, entry-level luxury sedans. A mid-2004 redesign transformed it from a bland sedan with middling performance capabilities into a truly stylish car with an entertaining on-road demeanor. The fashion statement continues inside the cabin, where the S40 combines traditional Volvo ergonomics with a contemporary Scandinavian design that looks and feels upscale but isn't the least bit stuffy. Although competitors like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series continue to surpass it in driving dynamics and overall polish, the 2007 Volvo S40 is significantly cheaper, which makes it an attractive buy among small, premium sedans.

Volvo sells the S40 in 2.4i and T5 trim levels. Performance from the 2.4i model's 168-horsepower, naturally aspirated five-cylinder engine is adequate, though unimpressive for a car in this price range. Most buyers will prefer the 218-hp turbocharged engine in the S40 T5, which provides brisk response once you get past the initial turbo lag. The T5 model can also be had with all-wheel drive, making it a good choice for buyers in Northern climates. Volvo also offers two different suspension calibrations on the S40: The standard suspension offers a good compromise of ride comfort and handling competence, while the sport suspension, available as a package option on the 2.4i and front-drive T5 models, turns the compact Volvo into a more serious canyon carver. Unfortunately, it also results in a choppy highway ride on all but the smoothest pavement.

In spite of the heightened focus on style and athleticism in the current-gen S40, it offers all the safety features found in more traditional Volvos, and for '07, the company has finally made stability control (known as DSTC for Dynamic Stability and Traction Control) standard across the board. In addition to a full menu of airbags, the S40 is equipped with anti-whiplash head restraints and pre-tensioning seatbelts in all outboard positions. Crash test results have been mostly favorable, as the S40 has earned four or five stars in all government tests and a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in all IIHS tests.

Four years into its model cycle, the Volvo S40 still offers an impressive package for buyers seeking a small, upscale sedan. However, it occupies a very crowded price bracket. Even if you've written off the more expensive A4 and 325i, similarly priced cars like the Acura TSX, Mazda 6, Subaru Legacy GT and Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T/GLI offer equal or better performance and as much or more interior room. We still think the 2007 Volvo S40 is a good choice, especially for those who want a car with one-of-a-kind styling inside and out, but we recommend test-driving a few of its rivals before making a final decision.

2007 Volvo S40 models

A compact entry-level luxury sedan, the 2007 Volvo S40 comes in 2.4i and T5 trim levels; 2.4s are front-wheel drive only, while T5s are available with all-wheel drive as well. The S40 2.4i comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with telescopic adjustment, a six-speaker Dolby audio system with a CD player, manual climate control with a pollen filter, full power accessories and heated mirrors. In addition to a more powerful engine, the T5 adds foglights, aluminum interior trim, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and a trip computer, all of which are optional on the 2.4i.

Popular options for the S40 are grouped in packages. The Select Package for the 2.4i adds a moonroof; a power driver seat; a 12-speaker Dolby Pro Logic II sound system with an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer and an input jack for portable digital music players; wood-grain interior accents and a trip computer. For S40 T5 buyers, there's the Premium Package, which provides leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, driver-seat memory and a moonroof. A sport-tuned suspension and 17-inch alloy wheels can be had if you select the Sport Package (2.4i) or Dynamic Trim Package (T5). Available on either trim, the Climate Package adds heated seats, rain-sensing wipers and headlamp washers.

Leather upholstery and a ground-effects kit are stand-alone options on the 2.4i, while T5 buyers can get bi-xenon HID headlights, keyless startup and a navigation system a la carte. Sirius satellite radio can be added to any Volvo S40.

2007 Highlights

Stability control is standard on all 2007 Volvo S40s, and front-wheel-drive T5 models now come with an automatic transmission only. New package options include an input jack for MP3 players and a ground effects kit (complete with chin spoiler and side skirts). Sirius satellite radio is available as a stand-alone option this year. Inside the cabin, there's a revised overhead console design.

Performance & mpg

The 2.4i comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline five-cylinder rated for 168 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can choose either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic to go with it. The T5 gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline five that makes 218 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel-drive T5s take only the five-speed automatic, while T5 AWD buyers may choose either the automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are standard on all 2007 Volvo S40s. All models include front side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags, along with whiplash-reducing head restraints in all outboard positions. Volvo's OnCall telematics system is also standard. The S40 received perfect five-star ratings in NHTSA side-impact crash tests. In frontal-impact tests, it netted four stars for driver protection and five stars for the front passenger. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the S40 earned a top rating of "Good" and a "Best Pick" designation; in IIHS side-impact testing, the car was rated "Acceptable." Additionally, the S40 is one of only a few cars to earn a "Good" head-restraint rating in the IIHS rear-impact test, regardless of whether you get cloth or leather seats.

Driving

Driving Impressions: Acceleration is adequate if uninspiring on the base 2.4i model, but some buyers may prefer its non-turbo engine's more predictable power delivery. Although the turbocharged engine in the S40 T5 has a somewhat peaky power band and exhibits some lag off the line, it's definitely the better choice for enthusiastic drivers. Handling is crisp and entertaining with either the standard or sport-tuned suspension, though the standard 16-inch tires are taxed by more aggressive cornering. Those who like to drive hard will probably prefer the firmer sport suspension, but the downside is a harsh ride over anything less than pristine pavement. If you live in a pothole-ridden area of the country, stick with the standard suspension.

Interior

The Volvo S40's interior is unique and styled to appeal to a young audience. The first thing you'll notice is the ultra-slim center stack, which has a distinctive Scandinavian design and allows for some storage up front. Interior trim choices include faux metal, faux wood, real aluminum or a transparent material reminiscent of an iMac computer. The ergonomically designed seats are available in different upholstery types, our favorite being the standard cloth "T-Tec" upholstery, which holds occupants in place during aggressive cornering yet still breathes well in hot weather. Adults will find adequate legroom in both the front and rear, but in-cabin storage space is at a premium. Trunk capacity measures 12.6 cubic feet, and the rear seats have 60/40 split-folding capability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo S40.

5(62%)
4(23%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MOST RELIABLE VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED
volvo84,12/08/2012
I purchased my 2007 Volvo s40 in late 2007. The vehicle had less than 5,000 miles and was in perfect condition. I have always been an import buyer yet never owning a Volvo I was a little skeptical. The i5 provides the car with more than adequate power. The acceleration was great and I never had any problem overtaking other vehicles. As the title of the review says, the s40 was literally the most reliable car I have owned. For the 3 years I owned the s40 and putting upwards of 130,000 miles on the odometer, I forgot what it was like to have my car reparied. No problems with anything other than a right front wheel bearing.
Great Car, Expensive to Maintain
Ben,03/16/2016
2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M)
I purchased this car with 53,000 miles on it and absolutely loved it. I have done everything with this car from fun corners and "quick" driving to driving through blizzards. This car unfortunately was only held back by the exorbitant maintenance costs and its relatively small size. I am 6' 8" and purchased the car because I was sick of driving big cars but have recently dealt with back pain from the seating position, all my friends find it incredibly comfortable but I am simply to tall for it. The maintenance is an unfortunate story. After having purchased the car in brand new condition (53,000 miles) I have put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year and spent close to $8,000 in repairs. The most painful of which was the dual mass flywheel and clutch which cost $3200 alone to replace from the dealer. The clutch paired with new suspension, new brakes, new front struts, new tires, and a steering wheel lock incident have created the most expensive (car maintenance) year off my life. So alas I must let the poor thing go, but I have to say if you get lucky, or don't mind spending the money on maintenance, the car is excellent fun and will get you through anything, from driving through 6inch deep snow without chains or studs, to the pounding rain of Oregon winters. The car is simply excellent fun.
Great Ride! needs some storage
nikman,10/03/2006
Love the 2007 Volvo S40. Handles great, gets good gas mileage, and what a joy to drive! The only downfall is cabin storge. no place for cd's coins, Ipod, etc. Other than that, not a thing to complain about. All controls are centrally located and simple to operate. The base model comes with power everything, except seats. If your looking to take a step up from a honda accord, or toyota camery, the 2007 volvo S40 is the car for you! Enjoy!
Fantastic, but expensive
Zeke,07/14/2017
T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
As a long time owner with a very high mileage car (200,000 miles), I can attest that this is a very reliable car. Even with how many miles my car has on it, it still tighter and better performing than some new cars. However, this is granted if one pays for the enormous maintenance costs, especially at higher mileage. This car doesn't ever break... it just reaches times when parts naturally wear out and need replaced as per the routine maintenance schedule. But these parts are all very expensive, and all break at once. I cannot complain about the drivetrain, as it has been fantastic. I mean this: I have had no repairs on the engine and transmission the entire time I've owned it. The majority of my extreme maintenance costs have been suspension related. All of the control arms and wheel bearings broke at the same time, as did the shocks and struts. Close to 5 grand in repairs. If you wish to run this car correctly, it takes only synthetic oil, and only premium gas. The nose-bleed expenses aside, this car is a true gem to drive and has never let me down on the road. Always has loads of grip. Has driven through its fair share of blizzards, torrential downpours and sunny days. Is always just as fun and comfortable as the day I bought it. In summary, this car is like a sick pet: it costs you a lot at the vet, but it was money well spent because you love it, and want it to be around for years to come.
See all 47 reviews of the 2007 Volvo S40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volvo S40 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Volvo S40

Used 2007 Volvo S40 Overview

The Used 2007 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M), T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volvo S40?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Volvo S40 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i is priced between $4,250 and$4,250 with odometer readings between 101549 and101549 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volvo S40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volvo S40 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 S40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,250 and mileage as low as 101549 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volvo S40.

Can't find a used 2007 Volvo S40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S40 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,737.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,568.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S40 for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,090.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volvo S40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

