Vehicle overview

There used to be a distinct gap between premium and non-premium sedans. In recent years, that gap has been filling up with attractively priced four-doors with luxury aspirations. The 2011 Volvo S40 is such a sedan, with more prestige than your run-of-the-mill domestic model, but not quite as much sophistication as the established European competitors. The niche positioning, however, presents some problems.

On the positive side, the Volvo S40 certainly looks the part of a European sport sedan. Even though this latest generation has been in production for seven years now, the S40 manages to still look fresh. This is especially true on the inside, where the sleek "floating waterfall" center stack and available two-tone upholstery continue to set this car apart from its more conservative rivals. Under the hood you'll find a standard 227-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine that provides livelier acceleration than you'll find in the typical four-cylinder sedan.

Beyond this, the S40 just doesn't do much else to distinguish itself. Whether you're looking for the latest technology features, sportier performance, higher fuel economy or just a more prestigious image, you'll likely find a better choice. In the S40's price range, models like the sporty 2011 Acura TSX V6, the stylish 2011 Buick Regal and the well-equipped 2011 Volkswagen CC are more appealing. Similarly, the 2011 BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G Sedan justify their higher costs through added performance and prestige. Overall, the S40 is a fine car on its own merits, but you'll definitely want to shop around.