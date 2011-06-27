  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2011 Volvo S40
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2011 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats
  • ample safety features
  • emphasis on style
  • lively turbocharged engine.
  • Not quite a luxury sedan despite premium pricing
  • handling falls short of that seen in true sport sedans
  • awkward navigation system interface.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Volvo S40 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,654 - $8,890
Used S40 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volvo S40 has style and comfort on its side, but lacks the athleticism and refinement of other European luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

There used to be a distinct gap between premium and non-premium sedans. In recent years, that gap has been filling up with attractively priced four-doors with luxury aspirations. The 2011 Volvo S40 is such a sedan, with more prestige than your run-of-the-mill domestic model, but not quite as much sophistication as the established European competitors. The niche positioning, however, presents some problems.

On the positive side, the Volvo S40 certainly looks the part of a European sport sedan. Even though this latest generation has been in production for seven years now, the S40 manages to still look fresh. This is especially true on the inside, where the sleek "floating waterfall" center stack and available two-tone upholstery continue to set this car apart from its more conservative rivals. Under the hood you'll find a standard 227-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine that provides livelier acceleration than you'll find in the typical four-cylinder sedan.

Beyond this, the S40 just doesn't do much else to distinguish itself. Whether you're looking for the latest technology features, sportier performance, higher fuel economy or just a more prestigious image, you'll likely find a better choice. In the S40's price range, models like the sporty 2011 Acura TSX V6, the stylish 2011 Buick Regal and the well-equipped 2011 Volkswagen CC are more appealing. Similarly, the 2011 BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G Sedan justify their higher costs through added performance and prestige. Overall, the S40 is a fine car on its own merits, but you'll definitely want to shop around.

2011 Volvo S40 models

The 2011 Volvo S40 Sedan is available in two trim levels: T5 and T5 R-Design.

The base T5 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated outside mirrors, air-conditioning, an eight-way power driver seat with memory, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, neoprene-like T-Tec upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio and USB/auxiliary input jacks. Adding the optional Preferred package will also get you a sunroof, leather upholstery and a power passenger seat.

The T5 R-Design includes all of the above and spices things up with front and rear spoilers, side skirts, a sport steering wheel, unique watch-dial gauges and aluminum pedals.

Both trims are available with the Climate package, which adds heated front seats, headlight washers, automatic wipers and automatic climate control. The Multimedia package adds a premium 10-speaker stereo and a navigation system with real-time traffic. Stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, satellite radio, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot detection system paired with power-folding mirrors.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 Volvo S40, the base 2.4i model has been discontinued, as has the all-wheel-drive T5 R-Design. Some features have been added and shuffled between the surviving trim levels.

Performance & mpg

With the cancellation of last year's base engine, the S40 is now offered solely with a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 that pumps out 227 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed automatic routes power to the front wheels -- all-wheel drive is no longer available. Zero to 60 mph is reached in 6.7 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are standard on all 2011 Volvo S40s. Also included are front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags, along with whiplash-reducing front head restraints. A blind-spot warning system (BLIS) is optional across the lineup.

The S40 has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in ratings of four out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash, five stars for front passenger protection and five stars for front and rear side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the S40 was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test and the second-best "Acceptable" rating in the side-impact test.

Driving

The 2011 Volvo S40's turbocharged five-cylinder provides enough power to entertain most drivers, but there is a noticeable amount of turbo lag off the line. On curvy roads, the S40 is stable and confidence-inspiring, though the competing BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 are quite a bit more fun to drive.

Interior

Fans of modern Scandinavian design will likely find the 2011 S40's interior to their liking. The floating waterfall center stack is unique to Volvo models, and is indicative of the manufacturer's novel aesthetic; it's a look that helps set the S40's cabin apart from those seen in other sedans. The R-Design's two-tone leather interior -- with its generous serving of youthful spirit -- makes for an even more intriguing space. The climate controls are easy to operate and attractive in their simplicity, but the optional navigation system is burdened with unintuitive controls and outdated graphics and menus.

The interior itself is well constructed, with excellent materials. The seats are well-shaped for comfortable long-distance motoring, with plenty of support. The T-Tec upholstery in the base S40 breathes well in hot weather and also holds passengers in place when cornering, making it a fine substitute for the leather option. Trunk capacity, on the other hand, is a bit of a disappointment, at just 12.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo S40.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luv It
Thomas,12/01/2010
The s40 packs lots of class in a smaller vehicle, Very powerful with the T5 model and turbo engine. Duel exhaust a plus for style. One negative is inside storage. no a lot of room for sunglasses and tissues but the overall performance makes you luv it.
See all 1 reviews of the 2011 Volvo S40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volvo S40 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Volvo S40

Used 2011 Volvo S40 Overview

The Used 2011 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volvo S40?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Volvo S40 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Volvo S40 T5 is priced between $6,654 and$8,890 with odometer readings between 90736 and111427 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volvo S40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volvo S40 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 S40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,654 and mileage as low as 90736 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volvo S40.

Can't find a used 2011 Volvo S40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S40 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,046.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S40 for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,399.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,107.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Volvo S40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S40 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Volvo S40 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles