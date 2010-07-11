Used 2002 Volvo V40 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2000 Volvo V40202,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$899
- used
2004 Volvo V40111,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V40 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V40
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V40
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.325 Reviews
Report abuse
Jay Bee,11/07/2010
Had my V40 for 8 years, 120K miles. It is a great sport wagon. Excellent cargo room, comfortable for my family of 4. Handles well and was my 50 miles a day commuter averaging 26 mpg mixed driving. Expensive to service but there were no major problems in 8 years. Burns through headlights and bulbs. Don't know why. All over the internet but dealers claim ignorance. My 16 year old just inherited it. Safe, runs great, expect another few good years from it. Over all a good purchase new, and if taken care of, worth the blue book value used. Maybe even undervalued in blue book if clean and taken care of. Just keep after those damn bulb changes.