Used 2004 Volvo V40
Pros
Cons
-
- Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, smooth turbo engine, usable cargo space.
Most helpful consumer reviews
First: This is my first Volvo. I (mostly) do my own work and I bought the car with 90,000 miles on it. Its a Volvo, it has it's demons, the dealership is the greatest of those demons, avoid going there at all costs. Find a good independent Volvo garage. I love this car, for the price I paid, and the miles put on it. That would not be the case if I had to bring it to a garage. Over the 5 years I have owned it I have replaced the brake pads, rotors, plugs, battery, front and rear struts, tie rods, tires, transmission, front speakers, various dashboard lights (now it's like new!). The check engine light is always on (catylitic converter). I live with it. This car is great on the highway (29 mpg). It prefers Premium gasoline. Leather seats and interior is very comfy (for a single guy) if you drive a lot... and you can fit 5 2x4x10's inside with practice. This model year (2001-2004) is known for weak transmissions (2001-2002 especially) (I blew my transmission towing a heavy load - not the cars falt), a poor steering rack (you have to remove the engine to replace it) and vacuum leaks that can drive you nuts. I live in new England and this is the first car I have owned with this many miles with NO RUST. I think the poor transmission is why there are so few of these on the road in the states - the cost to replace is the replacement cost at this point. I am looking for another used one, 2004 if possible with low miles-at 1.8 cents per mile for my purchase price its a great value.
Second set of brakes being replaced after only 89000 KMS (55000 miles). Rear brake pads and discs failed after 24000 miles, replacement of pads and discs= brake job. Now front brakes, pads and discs have failed with rear breaks @ 40%. Typical service is no maintenance but diagonistics with simple oil change costing minimum of $200 and full service around $400. Break jobs are $1000 (CDN) Brakes are not warranteed items and no wonder why. New brake pads and disc on back order in Ottawa and require special delivery and no wonder why. Volvo for life sentence or 15000 miles which ever is less. Never again Volvo. Switching to Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan.
I don't understand why Volvo replaced this pure winner in 2005. We went shopping for a Mini or something similar to offset the gas guzzling mileage of our SUVs and found this V40 wagon small enough, wonderfully fuel efficient (occasionally averaging 30 mpgs for a tankful), with quality fit and finish and ever so much more practical than compact sedans. It is responsive in every way, has been great in the snow, and is fun to drive. It is the perfect car for an empty nest couple who still need to move things from place to place and are still young enough to want a great driving drive vehicle.
On the first long trip, the engine light came up. Then again, and again. For the first 2000 miles drive, the car was 15 days in the dealership service bay. Then, the best feature of its turbo was not set right. The dash lights keep coming up every now and then without any pattern. Still not fully 'exorcised' and the warranty is over. I will probably never buy a Volvo again, safety or no safety! If your car transmission dies suddenly on a freeway, I don't know how you call it safe or reliable. But only one thing I like about it, the peppy turbo charged engine. Muscle car drivers hate its guts!
Features & Specs
|4dr Wagon
1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5500 rpm
|LSE 4dr Wagon
1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Is the Volvo V40 a good car?
Is the Volvo V40 reliable?
Is the 2004 Volvo V40 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Volvo V40?
The least-expensive 2004 Volvo V40 is the 2004 Volvo V40 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,700.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $25,700
- LSE 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $29,845
What are the different models of Volvo V40?
More about the 2004 Volvo V40
Used 2004 Volvo V40 Overview
The Used 2004 Volvo V40 is offered in the following submodels: V40 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and LSE 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A).
What do people think of the 2004 Volvo V40?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Volvo V40 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 V40 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 V40.
What's a good price for a New 2004 Volvo V40?
Which 2004 Volvo V40s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volvo V40 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Volvo V40.
Can't find a new 2004 Volvo V40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V40 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,397.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,818.
Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volvo V40?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
