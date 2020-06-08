Used 2008 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me
- 110,573 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,997
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Gecko Green Metallic 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Sunroof/Moonroof, 6 Speakers, Aluminum Inlays, AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD, Fog Lights, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Leather Gearshift Knob, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Driver Seat, Power Glass Moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Select Package w/Aluminum Inlays, Trip Computer..Odometer is 17373 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG**Buy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X82388755
Stock: A33170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 91,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Austin Subaru - Austin / Texas
Local Trade, Fully Detailed, 16" x 6.5" Cursa Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dynamic T-Tec Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. Silver Metallic 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC****This vehicle has not gone through our service department. We advise having your mechanic examine this vehicle before purchasing. This vehicle is sold 100% AS-IS and has no warranty what so ever. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27547 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382082395374
Stock: U49223TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 171,087 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$211 Below Market
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390582400341
Stock: V7847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Low miles Excellent condition Lady driven, and a joy to drive. 90 day warranty and all service work done and ready for you . The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X82369509
Stock: 2566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,470 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700
Greenville Luxury - Volvo Cars - Greenville / South Carolina
AWD!! Recent Arrival!Odometer is 18435 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672182367827
Stock: 82367827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 116,840 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,986
Borton Volvo Cars Golden Valley - Golden Valley / Minnesota
18/26 City/Highway MPGWe pride ourselves with our focus on integrity and honesty, and treat you with due respect, inside and outside of the transactions. By raising the bar within our industry, integrity is our mantra, which is our contemporary business model for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672X82350993
Stock: 14534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,666 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,495
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
2.5T w/Snrf trim. Spotless. REDUCED FROM $6,995! Leather Interior, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Edmunds.com explains "Cutting-edge Swedish style inside." SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 2.5T w/Snrf with Ice White exterior and Off-Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 227 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and hip Swedish style.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.PRICED TO MOVEWas $6,995.WHO WE AREBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672982384827
Stock: J129698B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 117,752 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,446
Red River Chevrolet - Bossier City / Louisiana
Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry. Odometer is 3219 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Making Car Buying Fun Since 1931! Red River Chevrolet is a family-owned, full service dealership with headquarters at 221 Traffic Street (Interstate 20, exit 19B), a large used car lot, Red River CarPlex, at 207 East Texas Street at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, a fleet and commercial sales department, an award-winning GM Certified service center, and parts department. Serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, Red River Chevrolet will help you with all your automotive needs. Visit www.RedRiverChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382582390543
Stock: 82390543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 101,549 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250$939 Below Market
Prize Auto - Alexandria / Virginia
100% Gauranteed Auto Loan Approals for anyone over the age of 18 with valid Tax ID or Social Security Number. No Driver's License Required for Purchase. Carfax Certification with every purchase. World Wide Shipping Available on all makes and models with our Door to Door Shipping Service. All our vehicles come with the Virginia State Police licensed Inspection Certificate. Special Discount Coupon for and Active, Reserve, Retired or Former Member of the United States Armed Services. Limit 1 Coupon per Transaction. For more Details or to Schedule an Appointment, contact our Knowledgeable Professional Sales Team Today at 703-971-4277. Disclaimer: Listed price for any car, truck, minivan or SUV does not include Virginia or any other state title, tax, registration fees and processing fee. We have $599 processing fees. All our Vehicles are Virginia State inspected. You are responsible of any out of state's inspection and emission requirements. For Maryland Customers we offer Maryland state inspection option after sale service for an extra $300 Prize Auto will never sell, share, or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382472281781
Stock: P1781702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,274 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$334 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, NEW TIRES.............................2009 VOLVO S40 2.4i SEDAN, TITANIUM GRAY METALLIC WITH A LITE GRAY INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, SUNROOF, ALL POWER, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOGLIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, ONLY 84K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382492454413
Stock: MAX15991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-12-2019
- 118,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2007 volvo s40 with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!drive great!!!!AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X72304559
Stock: D190706T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,104 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,688
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
Titanium Gray Metallic 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390492446616
Stock: 92446616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 84,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$334 Below Market
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
This outstanding example of a 2009 Volvo S40 (fleet-only) 2.4L is offered by Pete Moore Automotive Team. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Silver on Quartz Volvo S40 (fleet-only) 2.4L could end up being the perfect match for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382892444421
Stock: I444421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 124,632 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,773
Bondy's Nissan - Dothan / Alabama
CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC !! 1OWNER W/CLEAN CARFAX !!, ** POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF **, ** NON SMOKER **, !! FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS !!, VEHICLE DETAILED***, POWER DRIVERS SEAT.Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPGwww.bondysnissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382692444062
Stock: T3106A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 84,000 miles
$7,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2009 VOLVO S40 , Clean Title , 83,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , Sport Package , Premium Package , Sunroof , Surround Sound System , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390492463822
Stock: 12659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,981 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
CLEANED BY DAVID BULLOCK 8/9/19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390492463397
Stock: 17668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER SUNROOF 5CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382472289332
Stock: VIN9332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$1,919 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Volvo purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Volvo S40 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1382MS8A2490202
Stock: A2490202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40
- 5(77%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(3%)
Related Volvo S40 info
