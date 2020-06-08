Used 2008 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Volvo purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Volvo S40 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1382MS8A2490202

Stock: A2490202

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020