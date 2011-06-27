2005 Volvo S40 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharper handling than you would expect from a Volvo, T5 version offers quick acceleration, well-designed interior controls, long list of safety features, available all-wheel drive.
- Firm suspension can be choppy on the highway, average performance from the non-turbo engine.
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
Bigger, sportier and more powerful than its predecessor, the new S40 is fun to drive, while adding a much needed dose of style to Volvo's small-car line.
2005 Highlights
A redesigned S40 was introduced halfway through the 2004 model year as a 2004.5 model. It continues into 2005 unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo S40.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cygnuspix,05/30/2014
I have my '05 T5 (FWD) since day one - just a hair over 9 years now (and is an auto transmission, but somehow not an option here). I still love getting in to it twice a day for a 30 mile commute. The fuel economy is tough to beat, averaging 32MPG. However, it is fussy and likes to be babied to avoid issues. My fuel pressure sensor failed, causing tremendous ride issues, but no error code was generated, therefore the dealer threw up their hands at the issue, and wanted $450 parts/labor to replace it. The part is $50 on Amazon.com, and takes 1 hour to install. If you feel the car lose power or otherwise ride rough, look into changing this sensor!
letodo,11/13/2014
Safety- big win here- got swiped by a Lexus LX trying to get into my lane- nothing but a tiny scratch. Rear ended by a Honda- the front bumper of the Honda was torn off but I only had a small scratch. Performance- no, it is not a BMW 3 series but it does 80% of what the BMW does for $10,000 less (compared with same options). Ride is a bit harsh. Reliability- flawless since I got it... until recently. Ignition switch, engine motor mount, engine speed sensor all failed at once. Parasitic draw from trunk wiring 2 months prior to that. Running costs- expensive (more on that below)
khyelton,03/03/2011
I just turned 16 and my parents bought me this car for my first car. I have had it almost a year now, and it has almost 100,000 miles on it and it is just as great as the day I drove it off the lot. It handle's great on country roads, and even better on interstate's which is where I usually drive. It gets a combined average 25 MPG. I use 93 octane (premium) fuel and it seems to get better gas milage. I haven't had any problems out of this car! It has been a great car, and look forward to driving it for another 10 years. Just had an oil chage, new brakes, tires, and detailed, and it is good as new! I have never had any trouble out of this car! It's an amazing car!
volvodrvr2,09/18/2014
I bought this car used a year and a half ago and after much debate while searching for a car, I am still 100% in love with my S40. The "high" maintenance bills (it did need the timing belt replaced for being over 100k - $700) and "Volvo" stigma were intimidating at first, but now that I've had the car I know it was still a solid choice. It's got all the features I wanted, gets good gas mileage and is a great looking car. 30k on it in my year and a half of ownership (now 135k) and it still runs like a champ!
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
