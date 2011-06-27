Estimated values
2004 Volvo V40 LSE 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$2,946
|$3,471
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,625
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,984
|$2,336
|Rough
|$890
|$1,342
|$1,579
Estimated values
2004 Volvo V40 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,262
|$2,730
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,016
|$2,433
|Average
|$941
|$1,523
|$1,838
|Rough
|$629
|$1,030
|$1,242