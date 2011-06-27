  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2002 Volvo V40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, upscale interior.
  • No manual transmission offered, lacks sporting intentions, pricing can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small but loaded with safety equipment, the V40 is, unfortunately, too expensive to compete with the VW Jetta Wagon and too small to take on the VW Passat Wagon.

Vehicle overview

The V40 Wagon (and its platform mate, the S40 Sedan) is Volvo's smallest and most affordable vehicle. Designed to appeal to younger buyers, the V40 offers impressive levels of safety equipment and an upscale image.

All V40s are equipped with a turbocharged 160-horsepower 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine. The only transmission choice (in the U.S., at least) is a five-speed automatic. On the road, Volvo has tuned the V40 for a fairly taut ride, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. If you are looking for performance, Audi's A4 Avant or BMW's 325i Sport Wagon are better choices. Still, finely tuned MacPherson struts up front and a multilink rear suspension -- along with a rack-and-pinion steering system -- bring a distinctly Teutonic flavor to this Swedish wagon. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard throughout the line.

As with other Volvos, safety is one of the V40's greatest assets. Every vehicle comes with an extensive menu of airbags, including Inflatable Curtain (IC) head-protection airbags for front and rear passengers, side airbags for front passengers and the usual dual-stage front airbags. Additional crash protection comes from whiplash-reducing front seats and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Further, the standard ISO-FIX child safety seat system simplifies the process of correctly installing and removing child seats.

Inside, the V40 offers a remarkable combination of luxury and value. Comfortable, supportive front seats have that Swedish feel we've come to expect from Volvo's high-end cars, and the interior materials are of high quality for a sub-$40,000 vehicle. With the rear seats up, the V40 provides 33.5 cubic feet of luggage space -- about the same as Volkswagen's Jetta Wagon. Folding down the Volvo's 70/30-split rear bench yields 68.1 cubic feet of total cargo space.

Our main concern about the V40 is that the cost of adding options quickly eliminates the advantage of its low base price. For 2002, Volvo has tried to improve upon the car's value equation by making it easier for base wagon buyers to purchase some of the features that come standard in the more upscale SE wagon. Opting for the Premium package adds a sunroof, CD player with Premium speakers, power driver seat and simulated wood accents. If that's not enough, you can purchase the Premium Plus group, which includes leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. In addition, Volvo has revised the content in the Sport package, so that you now get a spoiler, leather-wrapped wheel, aluminum interior accents, leather/cloth-upholstered sport seats and a unique instrument cluster -- still no manual transmission or tire upgrade, though.

If you are in the market for an upscale compact wagon, Volvo's V40 is worthy of consideration, especially if safety is one of your high priorities. But there are several choices in this price range, so make that sure that you try out competing models like the Jetta Wagon, VW Passat Wagon or even the Audi A4 Avant, before buying the Volvo.

2002 Highlights

Minor equipment changes are in store for Volvo's V40 in 2002. A Premium package now makes it easier for base wagon buyers to purchase desirable options like a sunroof, CD player, power driver seat and faux wood trim. And a Premium Plus package adds leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel to the mix. The Sport package now includes aluminum interior accents, sport seats and an exclusive instrument cluster -- you can also get these items a la carte. A new center console design incorporates two integrated cupholders. Rear passengers will also have two cupholders at their disposal when they fold down the center armrest. New exterior colors include Bamboo Green and Dark Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo V40.

5(48%)
4(32%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Good Car
Jay Bee,11/07/2010
Had my V40 for 8 years, 120K miles. It is a great sport wagon. Excellent cargo room, comfortable for my family of 4. Handles well and was my 50 miles a day commuter averaging 26 mpg mixed driving. Expensive to service but there were no major problems in 8 years. Burns through headlights and bulbs. Don't know why. All over the internet but dealers claim ignorance. My 16 year old just inherited it. Safe, runs great, expect another few good years from it. Over all a good purchase new, and if taken care of, worth the blue book value used. Maybe even undervalued in blue book if clean and taken care of. Just keep after those damn bulb changes.
Very happy Volvo owner
jk,11/22/2008
This is my first Volvo, and I bought it used two years ago. It replaced a Honda Civic. So that's the car to which I compare my V40. As noted, I bought the car two years ago. I haven't replaced a headlight yet. The windshield does need to be replaced, but living in Wyoming means high winds and sanded roads will affect a windshield negatively. I wish the fuel economy were better, but who doesn't? The cargo room is just about perfect. The seats are comfortable, and the ride is very quiet. (Perhaps it's my tires.) In fact, given the choice between taking our newer Subaru or the Volvo on a 2,000 mile round trip road trip, we decided on the Volvo. This won't be my last Volvo!
great!
mel_e,02/02/2011
My car has 114K miles and still runs great. It definately burns through headlights as other reviewers have noted. I had some electrical? issues a short time ago, my mechanic thought there may have been a recall but the volvo mechanics said not. The dealership mechanics are the problem. apparently I needed new sparkplugs and the head gaskets cleaned. I think they just didn't want to reimburse me for the THREE sensors that needed to be replaced within one month of each other, if its an electrical issue they're supposed to refund your money. Regardless, I love my V40. Also, when i got it i got 32 mpg. after disconnecting the computer, it now gets 26+ but i drive more in town now so...
Goodbye Old Paint
Victor the Volvo,08/31/2009
I just traded in Old Vic aged 98,000 miles. I have read other reviews and found them unappreciative. First, you need never be ashamed to pull up in a Volvo, no matter where, no matter how small. Second, although maintenance wasn't cheap, it was great at my local Volvo Dealer - Coast of Sarasota - very professional and thorough. Third, this car was gas-efficient and capable of carrying a number of dogs, cargo, and other assorted living/inert objects with grace. Fourth, it was comfortable. You sank into the seats, not on top of them. A million organized cubbyholes for all your junk are provided. It's a nice, sane, well- planned ride. Great visibility. I hope you enjoy it.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5250 rpm
More about the 2002 Volvo V40

Used 2002 Volvo V40 Overview

The Used 2002 Volvo V40 is offered in the following submodels: V40 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Volvo V40?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Volvo V40 trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Volvo V40 Base is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 84202 and84202 miles.

