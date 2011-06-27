Vehicle overview

The V40 Wagon (and its platform mate, the S40 Sedan) is Volvo's smallest and most affordable vehicle. Designed to appeal to younger buyers, the V40 offers impressive levels of safety equipment and an upscale image.

All V40s are equipped with a turbocharged 160-horsepower 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine. The only transmission choice (in the U.S., at least) is a five-speed automatic. On the road, Volvo has tuned the V40 for a fairly taut ride, though comfort ultimately takes precedence over performance. If you are looking for performance, Audi's A4 Avant or BMW's 325i Sport Wagon are better choices. Still, finely tuned MacPherson struts up front and a multilink rear suspension -- along with a rack-and-pinion steering system -- bring a distinctly Teutonic flavor to this Swedish wagon. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard throughout the line.

As with other Volvos, safety is one of the V40's greatest assets. Every vehicle comes with an extensive menu of airbags, including Inflatable Curtain (IC) head-protection airbags for front and rear passengers, side airbags for front passengers and the usual dual-stage front airbags. Additional crash protection comes from whiplash-reducing front seats and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Further, the standard ISO-FIX child safety seat system simplifies the process of correctly installing and removing child seats.

Inside, the V40 offers a remarkable combination of luxury and value. Comfortable, supportive front seats have that Swedish feel we've come to expect from Volvo's high-end cars, and the interior materials are of high quality for a sub-$40,000 vehicle. With the rear seats up, the V40 provides 33.5 cubic feet of luggage space -- about the same as Volkswagen's Jetta Wagon. Folding down the Volvo's 70/30-split rear bench yields 68.1 cubic feet of total cargo space.

Our main concern about the V40 is that the cost of adding options quickly eliminates the advantage of its low base price. For 2002, Volvo has tried to improve upon the car's value equation by making it easier for base wagon buyers to purchase some of the features that come standard in the more upscale SE wagon. Opting for the Premium package adds a sunroof, CD player with Premium speakers, power driver seat and simulated wood accents. If that's not enough, you can purchase the Premium Plus group, which includes leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. In addition, Volvo has revised the content in the Sport package, so that you now get a spoiler, leather-wrapped wheel, aluminum interior accents, leather/cloth-upholstered sport seats and a unique instrument cluster -- still no manual transmission or tire upgrade, though.

If you are in the market for an upscale compact wagon, Volvo's V40 is worthy of consideration, especially if safety is one of your high priorities. But there are several choices in this price range, so make that sure that you try out competing models like the Jetta Wagon, VW Passat Wagon or even the Audi A4 Avant, before buying the Volvo.