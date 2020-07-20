Used 2006 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

55 listings
S40 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    110,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,495

    $1,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    106,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 T5

    71,231 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 T5

    177,772 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    138,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    132,517 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 T5 in Black
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 T5

    112,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,595

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo S40 2.4i

    135,450 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo S40 2.4i

    101,549 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,250

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    115,066 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    65,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    101,467 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i in White
    used

    2007 Volvo S40 2.4i

    118,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    137,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    109,693 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 2.4i in White
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 2.4i

    133,768 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2007 Volvo S40 2.4i

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo S40 T5

    135,016 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7 97 Reviews
Excellent car that saved family's life!
Will J,08/20/2010
Our Volvo saved our life/limbs! We were recently hit at full speed from a guy who ran a red light! our car absorbed all the impact. None of us were severely injured (thank God!). I miss my 'Velvet' already :-(. We always got tons of remarks on the styling and the interior. Very sturdy, high quality equipment inside and out. Looked great with 18" rims on it. I bought it fresh from the Swedish factory in 2005, and had ZERO mechanical problems in 5 yrs of driving, including driving 2 yrs on the autobahn! My car was totaled in the accident but I plan to get another. I am Volvo for life. :-)
