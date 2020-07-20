Used 2007 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me
- 101,549 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,250$939 Below Market
Prize Auto - Alexandria / Virginia
100% Gauranteed Auto Loan Approals for anyone over the age of 18 with valid Tax ID or Social Security Number. No Driver's License Required for Purchase. Carfax Certification with every purchase. World Wide Shipping Available on all makes and models with our Door to Door Shipping Service. All our vehicles come with the Virginia State Police licensed Inspection Certificate. Special Discount Coupon for and Active, Reserve, Retired or Former Member of the United States Armed Services. Limit 1 Coupon per Transaction. For more Details or to Schedule an Appointment, contact our Knowledgeable Professional Sales Team Today at 703-971-4277. Disclaimer: Listed price for any car, truck, minivan or SUV does not include Virginia or any other state title, tax, registration fees and processing fee. We have $599 processing fees. All our Vehicles are Virginia State inspected. You are responsible of any out of state's inspection and emission requirements. For Maryland Customers we offer Maryland state inspection option after sale service for an extra $300 Prize Auto will never sell, share, or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382472281781
Stock: P1781702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2007 volvo s40 with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!drive great!!!!AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X72304559
Stock: D190706T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER SUNROOF 5CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382472289332
Stock: VIN9332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,495$1,003 Below Market
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382862190592
Stock: 190592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,573 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,997
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Gecko Green Metallic 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Sunroof/Moonroof, 6 Speakers, Aluminum Inlays, AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD, Fog Lights, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Leather Gearshift Knob, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Driver Seat, Power Glass Moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Select Package w/Aluminum Inlays, Trip Computer..Odometer is 17373 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG**Buy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X82388755
Stock: A33170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 91,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,988
Austin Subaru - Austin / Texas
Local Trade, Fully Detailed, 16" x 6.5" Cursa Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dynamic T-Tec Seating Surfaces, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. Silver Metallic 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i FWD 5-Speed 2.4L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC****This vehicle has not gone through our service department. We advise having your mechanic examine this vehicle before purchasing. This vehicle is sold 100% AS-IS and has no warranty what so ever. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27547 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382082395374
Stock: U49223TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 171,087 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,995$211 Below Market
Frema Mazda - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Frema Motors is a local Family owned business that has taken pride in our pre-owned vehicles since 1964. Our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. You can have confidence in your vehicle and your deal when you buy from Frema Motors Goldsboro. You will see why people come back time and time again to experience the Frema Preferred Customer treatment from the Tillman Family and their professional staff. * Please note that some of the vehicle pictures may not reflect exact trims and options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390582400341
Stock: V7847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,999
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Low miles Excellent condition Lady driven, and a joy to drive. 90 day warranty and all service work done and ready for you . The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X82369509
Stock: 2566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,200
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Electric Silver Metallic Paint Sun/Moonroof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *MOON ROOF* This outstanding example of a 2006 Volvo S40 2.4L is offered by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. You can tell this 2006 Volvo S40 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 106,037mi and appears with a showroom shine. The quintessential Volvo -- This Volvo S40 2.4L speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Volvo S40 2.4L. It is incomparable for the price and quality. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390662204132
Stock: 62204132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 71,231 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS682962177366
Stock: 177366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,470 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700
Greenville Luxury - Volvo Cars - Greenville / South Carolina
AWD!! Recent Arrival!Odometer is 18435 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672182367827
Stock: 82367827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 177,772 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
We're excited to offer this capable 2006 Volvo S40 . Cruise control, Remote keyless entry, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Daytime running lights, Ultra-slim center control panel.* This Volvo S40 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Traction Control (TRACS), Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Speed-sensitive electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering, Side impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, front/rear side-impact inflatable curtains (IC), Security alarm system, Safety cage passenger compartment construction, Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting, Rear window defroster w/timer.* Stop By Today *Stop by Walser Subaru located at 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH682062212455
Stock: 13AL854T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 138,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Galpin Volkswagen - North Hills / California
2.4L trim, Black exterior and Off-Black interior. Excellent Condition. CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds.com explains Cutting-edge Swedish style inside., PRICED TO SELL! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says The Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and hip Swedish style.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control. Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Volvo 2.4L with Black exterior and Off-Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. OUR OFFERINGS At Galpin Volkswagen we are dedicated to providing the very best car buying experience for our loyal customers. Our San Fernando Valley Volkswagen dealership has served many happy customers from all over the Los Angeles area including North Hills, Van Nuys, Glendale, Burbank, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Reseda, Encino, Valencia, Calabassas, Sepulveda, Sherman Oaks, Santa Clarita, Granada Hills, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Chatsworth, Culver City All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS390962208563
Stock: VW200458B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 116,840 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,986
Borton Volvo Cars Golden Valley - Golden Valley / Minnesota
18/26 City/Highway MPGWe pride ourselves with our focus on integrity and honesty, and treat you with due respect, inside and outside of the transactions. By raising the bar within our industry, integrity is our mantra, which is our contemporary business model for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672X82350993
Stock: 14534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,666 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,495
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
2.5T w/Snrf trim. Spotless. REDUCED FROM $6,995! Leather Interior, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Edmunds.com explains "Cutting-edge Swedish style inside." SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 2.5T w/Snrf with Ice White exterior and Off-Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 227 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The Volvo S40 costs less while offering plenty of refinement, comfort and hip Swedish style.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.PRICED TO MOVEWas $6,995.WHO WE AREBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH672982384827
Stock: J129698B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 117,752 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,446
Red River Chevrolet - Bossier City / Louisiana
Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry. Odometer is 3219 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Making Car Buying Fun Since 1931! Red River Chevrolet is a family-owned, full service dealership with headquarters at 221 Traffic Street (Interstate 20, exit 19B), a large used car lot, Red River CarPlex, at 207 East Texas Street at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, a fleet and commercial sales department, an award-winning GM Certified service center, and parts department. Serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, Red River Chevrolet will help you with all your automotive needs. Visit www.RedRiverChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S40 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382582390543
Stock: 82390543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 132,517 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Volvo S40 2.4i Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16" x 6.5" Caligo Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dynamic T-Tec Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, HU-650 In-Dash Single CD/AM/FM Stereo, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 2.4i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MS382X62222099
Stock: A14967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 112,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,595
Best Buy Auto Sales - Murphysboro / Illinois
*** END OF YEAR SALE *****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo S40 T5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MH682262185338
Stock: 19411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
