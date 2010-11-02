Used 2010 Volvo S40 for Sale Near Me

55 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S40 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 55 listings
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    123,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    $1,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    124,739 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in White
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    56,598 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    105,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    12,960 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    45,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    46,553 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design

    139,869 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    137,299 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,888

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    152,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,360

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 2.4i in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 2.4i

    129,509 miles

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design

    163,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo S40 T5 in Red
    used

    2011 Volvo S40 T5

    111,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,654

    $1,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo S40 T5 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo S40 T5

    150,069 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,496

    $274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo S40 2.4i

    84,274 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo S40 2.4i

    100,104 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,688

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo S40 2.4i

    84,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S40 2.4i
    used

    2009 Volvo S40 2.4i

    124,632 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,773

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S40 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 55 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S40
  4. Used 2010 Volvo S40

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S40

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S40
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Solid ride
thurstrw,02/11/2010
Picked up my S40 AWD R5 turbo in Sweden in early January. Have driven it 1200 miles since, through a lot of snow and construction on the autobahns, as well as urban driving in tight European streets. I love the stability of the car; it inspires more confidence than anything else I've had. Corners very flat. The acceleration is fine with me. Great sound system.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S40
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo S40 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.