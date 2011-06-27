  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2009 Volvo S40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent seats, ample safety features, available turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive.
  • Pricey, tepid acceleration with base engine, handling falls short of true sport sedans, so-so safety scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you don't mind sticking with the base engine, the 2009 Volvo S40 remains a stylish and relatively affordable alternative to German and Japanese sport sedans. However, the turbocharged models aren't so affordable, and their performance pales in comparison with similarly priced competitors.

Vehicle overview

We've generally been pretty high on the Volvo S40. It has consistently offered cutting-edge design, reassuring safety and a premium feel for many thousands less than perennial sport-sedan all-stars like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G35. But the 2009 Volvo S40 no longer offers the impressive value it used to -- the base price of the entry-level 2.4i has risen by more than $4,000 to roughly what the turbocharged T5 model cost last year. As for this year's T5, now known as the T5 R-Design, its base price has ballooned to $32,350, which pits it squarely against the aforementioned all-stars.

To be fair, Volvo didn't just arbitrarily jack up the S40's price. A number of formerly optional or unavailable features are standard this year, such as Bluetooth compatibility, a six-CD changer and a sunroof. And as ever, the S40 carries on Volvo's tradition of offering top-notch safety features and superbly designed seats. As such, the base 2.4i is still a viable alternative for car shoppers who want the style and accoutrements of a premium sport sedan without the hefty price tag -- although the Acura TSX does offer more high-tech features and better safety ratings. With just 168 horsepower, the S40 2.4i is not an impressive performer and its fuel economy is hardly stellar, but there's a case to be made for it if styling, comfort and safety are high priorities.

However, it's hard for us to recommend the 227-hp T5 R-Design and T5 AWD R-Design models, given their newly inflated prices. At about $28,000 to start, last year's T5 was an interesting "tweener" of a car, offering zesty performance and European sophistication for the price of a nicely optioned family sedan. But the 2009 S40 T5 R-Design now goes toe-to-toe with the A4 2.0T Quattro in the price column, despite lacking the Audi's handling prowess and all-around sophistication. Along the same lines, for a few grand more you can get a similarly equipped BMW 328i or Infiniti G35. And if it's all-wheel drive you're after, the T5 AWD R-Design, at $33,800, is actually pricier than the superior A4. You'd have to really dig its distinct brand of Swedish style (or get a killer deal) to pick the S40.

There's plenty to be said in the 2009 Volvo S40's favor. It looks sharp inside and out, it offers an impressive roster of standard and optional luxuries, it's safe and it's got some of the best seats in the business. But we find the S40's prodigious price increases for 2009 a bit hard to swallow, given its luxury-sport-sedan competition.

2009 Volvo S40 models

The 2009 Volvo S40 is a premium compact sedan available in three trim levels: 2.4i, T5 R-Design and T5 AWD R-Design. The new-for-2009 R-Design name refers to a collection of sporty exterior and interior styling cues. The S40 2.4i comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, a trip computer, a power driver seat, neoprene-like T-Tec cloth upholstery, a tilt and telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power accessories, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. In addition to its more powerful engine, the T5 R-Design adds a sport suspension, unique 17-inch alloy wheels, aluminum pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a sport shift knob, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a memory function for the driver seat, automatic climate control and R-Design styling cues, including a sport steering wheel and a watch-like gauge cluster. The T5 AWD R-Design adds -- you guessed it -- AWD.

Options for the 2.4i model include the Climate Package, which adds heated front seats, headlight washers and rain-sensing wipers. Leather upholstery is a stand-alone option, as are wood inlays. The T5 R-Design and T5 AWD R-Design can be equipped with a Dynaudio Package that includes a 12-speaker sound system. Stand-alone options for these T5 models include keyless ignition and a navigation system (which is not available on the 2.4i). The T5 R-Design offers upgraded 18-inch alloy wheels that are not available on the AWD model. Active bi-xenon headlights and Volvo's blind-spot information system (BLIS) are options on all S40s.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volvo S40 can only be had with a five-speed automatic transmission, as the slow-selling manual transmission has been discontinued. Numerous other changes distinguish the 2009 S40 from its predecessors, including new standard features like Bluetooth compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, a power driver seat and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and satellite radio -- accompanied by a base price that has swelled by more than $4,000. Additionally, T5 and T5 AWD models receive standard heated front seats along with sporty "R-Design" exterior and interior styling cues, not to mention substantial price hikes of their own.

Performance & mpg

The 2.4i is equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-5 that generates 168 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. The T5 R-Design and T5 AWD R-Design receive a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 that pumps out a healthy 227 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is mandatory on all models.

According to Volvo, the 2.4i will trot from zero to 60 mph in an unhurried 8.4 seconds. The T5 R-Design accomplishes the same task in a more respectable 6.7 seconds, while the AWD model's added weight results in a 7.0-second sprint. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg city/28 highway and 23 combined for the S40 2.4i, while the T5 R-Design comes in at 19/28/23, and the T5 AWD R-Design yields 18/26/21.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are standard on all 2009 Volvo S40s. All models include front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags, along with whiplash-reducing head restraints in all outboard positions. BLIS is optional across the lineup.

In frontal-impact tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the S40 was awarded four stars for driver protection and five stars for front-passenger protection. It received perfect five-star ratings in the NHTSA's side-impact crash tests. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset testing, the S40 earned a top rating of "Good." In IIHS side-impact testing, the car was rated "Acceptable." Additionally, the S40 is one of only a few cars to earn a "Good" head-restraint rating in the IIHS rear-impact test.

Driving

The base 2.4-liter engine provides acceleration that's only slightly sprightlier than your typical four-cylinder family sedan. The turbocharged 2.5-liter unit is far superior, though it does have a rather peaky power band, with noticeable turbo lag off the line. Handling is crisp and entertaining with either the standard or sport-tuned suspension, though the S40 isn't as sharp as the A4, 3 Series or G35. The base suspension is firm without being uncomfortable, but the sport suspension can be harsh over broken pavement.

Interior

If you like to shop at Ikea -- or at least admire the company's über-modern designs -- then the 2009 Volvo S40's interior should strike your fancy. The piece de resistance is the ultraslim "floating" center stack, which is suspended between the console and the dash, but pretty much everything about the S40's interior design is a direct challenge to the relatively austere interiors found in some competing models. Fortunately, there's plenty of function behind the S40's impressive form, as most controls are a model of simplicity. Furthermore, the quality of the interior materials is excellent and the ergonomically designed seats are extraordinarily comfortable and supportive. Trunk capacity is ample at 12.6 cubic feet and the 60/40-split rear seat folds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volvo S40.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Volvo Starter Car
Lee,03/13/2009
I bought this car after recommendations from friends. I previously owned a Passat. My Passat got 37 MPG (Diesel). My Volvo gets 24+/- (Gasoline). The S40 is very comfortable to sit in and I have a bad back. I'm not too thrilled about some of the plastic trim in the interior but overall I like the European attention to detail. There's not a lot of room in the back seat for adult kids but for little ones, it's ok. I like all of the gadgets that come with the purchase price and there's not a lot of options to add on. My Passat lasted 13 years and I fully expect the Volvo to do the same. The dealership is very responsive and attentive. A good car for the money.
Good Solid Car
Chuck,01/31/2010
This is our third Volvo. The other two were station wagons (over 15 years ago). Purchased this for my 17 year old daughter as her first car. I am impressed because it is sporty enough for her and it is still a solid little Volvo. I just wish I could drive it sometime.
If you buy an S40 get the Turbo!
engrgrad,08/04/2010
This is my first Volvo after owning a V6 Honda Accord. I find the non-turbo very underpowered and an overall disappointment. Passing vehicles almost always requires the use of the auto-stick. Seats become uncomfortable after long drives and climate control is very difficult to regulate. I would recommend that you thoroughly investigate performance prior to purchasing
Good Sturdy Car
MITCHELL,10/24/2009
This the first Volvo I bought, I've wanted one since I was 19 yrs old,mainly because of the safety features and durability. I get about 27/29 MPG which was about the same as my Honda Accord, which was only a 4 cyl engine. The seats are very comfortable,and the standard equip is great. I wanted a sports car, but after driving the S40 it proved to have the tight suspension that I wanted,but the comfort I needed and it had back seat in case we needed it. My husband was a Ford man and after he drove my car home, he wanted one, so 5 days later we went back and bought another one. We are very pleased so far.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Volvo S40 Overview

The Used 2009 Volvo S40 is offered in the following submodels: S40 Sedan. Available styles include 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5A), T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volvo S40?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volvo S40s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volvo S40 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volvo S40.

Can't find a used 2009 Volvo S40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S40 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,347.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S40 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,833.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,408.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volvo S40?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

