Vehicle overview

We've generally been pretty high on the Volvo S40. It has consistently offered cutting-edge design, reassuring safety and a premium feel for many thousands less than perennial sport-sedan all-stars like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G35. But the 2009 Volvo S40 no longer offers the impressive value it used to -- the base price of the entry-level 2.4i has risen by more than $4,000 to roughly what the turbocharged T5 model cost last year. As for this year's T5, now known as the T5 R-Design, its base price has ballooned to $32,350, which pits it squarely against the aforementioned all-stars.

To be fair, Volvo didn't just arbitrarily jack up the S40's price. A number of formerly optional or unavailable features are standard this year, such as Bluetooth compatibility, a six-CD changer and a sunroof. And as ever, the S40 carries on Volvo's tradition of offering top-notch safety features and superbly designed seats. As such, the base 2.4i is still a viable alternative for car shoppers who want the style and accoutrements of a premium sport sedan without the hefty price tag -- although the Acura TSX does offer more high-tech features and better safety ratings. With just 168 horsepower, the S40 2.4i is not an impressive performer and its fuel economy is hardly stellar, but there's a case to be made for it if styling, comfort and safety are high priorities.

However, it's hard for us to recommend the 227-hp T5 R-Design and T5 AWD R-Design models, given their newly inflated prices. At about $28,000 to start, last year's T5 was an interesting "tweener" of a car, offering zesty performance and European sophistication for the price of a nicely optioned family sedan. But the 2009 S40 T5 R-Design now goes toe-to-toe with the A4 2.0T Quattro in the price column, despite lacking the Audi's handling prowess and all-around sophistication. Along the same lines, for a few grand more you can get a similarly equipped BMW 328i or Infiniti G35. And if it's all-wheel drive you're after, the T5 AWD R-Design, at $33,800, is actually pricier than the superior A4. You'd have to really dig its distinct brand of Swedish style (or get a killer deal) to pick the S40.

There's plenty to be said in the 2009 Volvo S40's favor. It looks sharp inside and out, it offers an impressive roster of standard and optional luxuries, it's safe and it's got some of the best seats in the business. But we find the S40's prodigious price increases for 2009 a bit hard to swallow, given its luxury-sport-sedan competition.