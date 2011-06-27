  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
2003 Volvo V40 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong complement of safety features, affordable base price, upscale interior.
  • No manual transmission offered, lacks sporting intentions, pricing can quickly escalate with optional equipment installed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though loaded with safety equipment, the V40 is hampered by its small size and aging architecture.

2003 Highlights

Output from the 1.9-liter turbocharged mill is bumped up by 10 to 170 horsepower. A CD player makes its way onto the standard features list, and the front fascia gets a slight freshening thanks to a black egg-crate grille and body-colored side molding and bumpers. Inside you'll find a new three-spoke steering wheel and a four-dial instrument cluster. The sport package adds front and rear spoilers, blackout headlamp surrounds and 16-inch wheels, and the premium package now includes a leather-wrapped hand brake handle and gearshift lever.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo V40.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
See all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fine used car
gordon,06/27/2010
We purchased this in 2009 with 38,000 miles on it. Have put 2 2,000 mile trips on it and averaged 39 mpg. Around town it gets around 22 mpg. Car has plenty of zip and handles well. Both my wife and I find the seats comfortable. The lumbar support helps. A/C blows cold and have had no work other than regular maintenance done on it. Would recommend as used car.
Why Europeans tend to get it right
Adam Lausch,05/21/2010
I must say that this is truly a unique car. I've rated it as unbiased as tough as I can. I simply love to drive it, and I've owned some pretty nice vehicles. I think one of its major downfalls is that Volvo didn't offer a manual transmission, that would be a blast. I love the V50s, but we were able to find a very nice V40 with low miles for $6K. I couldn't pass it up. So far I've have the check engine light come on once, and I think the ignition timing may have been off a bit. So I changed out a set of new high-performance plugs, and it's running superbly. Good performance, not great. It's so comfortable as well. Why buy a SUV for a small family when there are fun and economic wagons like this
Everything I imagined it would be!
Allison,10/12/2002
I purchased my 2003 V-40 about a month ago and I am VERY HAPPY with everything about it! The interior is well- designed, spacious, and fits like a glove. The exterior is classy and very cool. Plus- add the eurorails & fog lights and you get one sporty ride. A little bit slow to start off with- but once it passes the 30 MPH mark- you are flyin'! So far- so good!
Great car. Would like more room.
DBK,01/24/2005
I really love this car. It handles beautifully. The safety components (that are standard on all Volvos are very rare on other cars. Great heating/ac system and thermostat. Had some problems with the back latch. Other than that, the car has been reliable and very enjoyable to drive.
See all 21 reviews of the 2003 Volvo V40
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2003 Volvo V40 features & specs
More about the 2003 Volvo V40

Used 2003 Volvo V40 Overview

The Used 2003 Volvo V40 is offered in the following submodels: V40 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Volvo V40?

