Used 2004 Volvo V40 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2004 Volvo V40111,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2000 Volvo V40202,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$899
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V40 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V40
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V40
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.323 Reviews
Report abuse
Fishhead,12/29/2017
4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
First: This is my first Volvo. I (mostly) do my own work and I bought the car with 90,000 miles on it. Its a Volvo, it has it's demons, the dealership is the greatest of those demons, avoid going there at all costs. Find a good independent Volvo garage. I love this car, for the price I paid, and the miles put on it. That would not be the case if I had to bring it to a garage. Over the 5 years I have owned it I have replaced the brake pads, rotors, plugs, battery, front and rear struts, tie rods, tires, transmission, front speakers, various dashboard lights (now it's like new!). The check engine light is always on (catylitic converter). I live with it. This car is great on the highway (29 mpg). It prefers Premium gasoline. Leather seats and interior is very comfy (for a single guy) if you drive a lot... and you can fit 5 2x4x10's inside with practice. This model year (2001-2004) is known for weak transmissions (2001-2002 especially) (I blew my transmission towing a heavy load - not the cars falt), a poor steering rack (you have to remove the engine to replace it) and vacuum leaks that can drive you nuts. I live in new England and this is the first car I have owned with this many miles with NO RUST. I think the poor transmission is why there are so few of these on the road in the states - the cost to replace is the replacement cost at this point. I am looking for another used one, 2004 if possible with low miles-at 1.8 cents per mile for my purchase price its a great value.