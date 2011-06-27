Estimated values
2001 Volvo V40 SE 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,635
|$1,975
|Clean
|$894
|$1,446
|$1,746
|Average
|$655
|$1,067
|$1,289
|Rough
|$417
|$689
|$832
Estimated values
2001 Volvo V40 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,433
|$1,754
|Clean
|$748
|$1,268
|$1,551
|Average
|$549
|$936
|$1,145
|Rough
|$349
|$604
|$739