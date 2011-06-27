Estimated values
2008 Volvo S40 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$2,969
|$3,561
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,693
|$3,223
|Average
|$1,389
|$2,141
|$2,547
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,589
|$1,871
2008 Volvo S40 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,246
|$3,477
|$4,170
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,154
|$3,774
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,508
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,861
|$2,191
2008 Volvo S40 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,662
|$3,894
|$4,590
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,532
|$4,154
|Average
|$1,928
|$2,808
|$3,283
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,084
|$2,412