Used 2007 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews

MOST RELIABLE VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED volvo84 , 12/08/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2007 Volvo s40 in late 2007. The vehicle had less than 5,000 miles and was in perfect condition. I have always been an import buyer yet never owning a Volvo I was a little skeptical. The i5 provides the car with more than adequate power. The acceleration was great and I never had any problem overtaking other vehicles. As the title of the review says, the s40 was literally the most reliable car I have owned. For the 3 years I owned the s40 and putting upwards of 130,000 miles on the odometer, I forgot what it was like to have my car reparied. No problems with anything other than a right front wheel bearing. Report Abuse

Great Car, Expensive to Maintain Ben , 03/16/2016 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased this car with 53,000 miles on it and absolutely loved it. I have done everything with this car from fun corners and "quick" driving to driving through blizzards. This car unfortunately was only held back by the exorbitant maintenance costs and its relatively small size. I am 6' 8" and purchased the car because I was sick of driving big cars but have recently dealt with back pain from the seating position, all my friends find it incredibly comfortable but I am simply to tall for it. The maintenance is an unfortunate story. After having purchased the car in brand new condition (53,000 miles) I have put about 20,000 miles on it in the last year and spent close to $8,000 in repairs. The most painful of which was the dual mass flywheel and clutch which cost $3200 alone to replace from the dealer. The clutch paired with new suspension, new brakes, new front struts, new tires, and a steering wheel lock incident have created the most expensive (car maintenance) year off my life. So alas I must let the poor thing go, but I have to say if you get lucky, or don't mind spending the money on maintenance, the car is excellent fun and will get you through anything, from driving through 6inch deep snow without chains or studs, to the pounding rain of Oregon winters. The car is simply excellent fun. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great Ride! needs some storage nikman , 10/03/2006 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Love the 2007 Volvo S40. Handles great, gets good gas mileage, and what a joy to drive! The only downfall is cabin storge. no place for cd's coins, Ipod, etc. Other than that, not a thing to complain about. All controls are centrally located and simple to operate. The base model comes with power everything, except seats. If your looking to take a step up from a honda accord, or toyota camery, the 2007 volvo S40 is the car for you! Enjoy! Report Abuse

Fantastic, but expensive Zeke , 07/14/2017 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful As a long time owner with a very high mileage car (200,000 miles), I can attest that this is a very reliable car. Even with how many miles my car has on it, it still tighter and better performing than some new cars. However, this is granted if one pays for the enormous maintenance costs, especially at higher mileage. This car doesn't ever break... it just reaches times when parts naturally wear out and need replaced as per the routine maintenance schedule. But these parts are all very expensive, and all break at once. I cannot complain about the drivetrain, as it has been fantastic. I mean this: I have had no repairs on the engine and transmission the entire time I've owned it. The majority of my extreme maintenance costs have been suspension related. All of the control arms and wheel bearings broke at the same time, as did the shocks and struts. Close to 5 grand in repairs. If you wish to run this car correctly, it takes only synthetic oil, and only premium gas. The nose-bleed expenses aside, this car is a true gem to drive and has never let me down on the road. Always has loads of grip. Has driven through its fair share of blizzards, torrential downpours and sunny days. Is always just as fun and comfortable as the day I bought it. In summary, this car is like a sick pet: it costs you a lot at the vet, but it was money well spent because you love it, and want it to be around for years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse