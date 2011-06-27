Used 2002 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
far from perfect,but love it
i was looking for a used convertible,and came across this 2002 c70 with 108000 miles.found out all mechanicals were in perfect condition.feel very lucky,and get lots of compliments
Life Saver
Engine was sound and performed exceptional, however she was put down in June of 2008. I my wife & two kids traveled the 405 south bound in the carpool lane. A diesel trucks tire traveling north bound became dislodged (rim included). Now airborne crossed several lanes headed for opposing traffic with exact aim at my windshield. Not being able to move left or right I pushed the accelerator praying the tire would miss the car. No luck! Striking the roof of the car and crashing into the cabin before bouncing off. Insurance company declared the car a total loss. My wife, two kids, and I walked away without a scratch. With superb safety/build qualities 4 souls were saved by Volvo
2002 C70 Review
The C70 is very enjoyable to drive with the top down. Otherwise it is one of the least enjoyable cars we have owned. The suspension is too stiff for a convertible as that has led to numerous squeaks and rattles for which the dealer has no solution. One would never know it has power steering and the turning radius is far too wide. Trunk is negligible as is true with many convertibles. There is no indicator on the dash showing what gear you or in - just a small silly orange arrow pointing up if you are not in top gear. The parking light assembly simply fell out. Leather seats are showing significant wear after only about 30,000 miles. The mechanism for lowering the top works well.
When my wife lets me drive her C70...
When my wife lets me drive her C70 it can be day when I ejoy driving again. This is a great car. When yuo hit the turbo hold on. My usual commuter car is a 2000 BMW 528i but in comparison the Bimmer is just taking the family car to work. The C70 is just plain fun to drive.
Never Again
Like everyone says, it's fun to drive. That's true. My wife's car and it's been the biggest pain to own. We tell our friends that when you look at the car you do not see a single original part, its all been replaced under warranty. No kidding our stack of maintenance receipts looks like a magazine, a thick one. One day while driving I was passenger, the dash just snapped in half. Problem after problem. As I write, it is in the shop for a new fan and fan assembly which is on back order because they ran out. Symptom was smoke coming out of it, never a good symptom. Engine block is the only original under the hood. It's only safe because it rarely runs. But she loves it.
