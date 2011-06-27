Estimated values
2002 Volvo C70 HT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$3,049
|$3,690
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,728
|$3,299
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,087
|$2,517
|Rough
|$884
|$1,446
|$1,735
Estimated values
2002 Volvo C70 HT 2dr Coupe (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,442
|$2,986
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,185
|$2,670
|Average
|$995
|$1,672
|$2,037
|Rough
|$680
|$1,158
|$1,404
Estimated values
2002 Volvo C70 LT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,963
|$3,511
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,652
|$3,139
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,029
|$2,395
|Rough
|$924
|$1,406
|$1,651