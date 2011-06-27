  1. Home
Used 2002 Volvo C70 LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,125
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,125
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,125
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,125
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,125
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume96 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Exterior Colors
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,125
P205/60R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,125
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
