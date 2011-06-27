Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,557
|$12,091
|$14,196
|Clean
|$9,166
|$11,583
|$13,583
|Average
|$8,383
|$10,569
|$12,358
|Rough
|$7,601
|$9,555
|$11,133
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,426
|$16,985
|$19,942
|Clean
|$12,877
|$16,272
|$19,081
|Average
|$11,778
|$14,848
|$17,360
|Rough
|$10,679
|$13,423
|$15,639
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,966
|$18,933
|$22,230
|Clean
|$14,354
|$18,139
|$21,270
|Average
|$13,129
|$16,551
|$19,352
|Rough
|$11,903
|$14,962
|$17,433
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,037
|$16,493
|$19,365
|Clean
|$12,504
|$15,801
|$18,529
|Average
|$11,436
|$14,417
|$16,858
|Rough
|$10,369
|$13,034
|$15,187
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,271
|$15,523
|$18,226
|Clean
|$11,769
|$14,872
|$17,440
|Average
|$10,764
|$13,570
|$15,867
|Rough
|$9,759
|$12,267
|$14,294
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,971
|$13,880
|$16,296
|Clean
|$10,522
|$13,297
|$15,593
|Average
|$9,624
|$12,133
|$14,186
|Rough
|$8,726
|$10,969
|$12,780
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,811
|$13,677
|$16,058
|Clean
|$10,369
|$13,104
|$15,365
|Average
|$9,484
|$11,956
|$13,980
|Rough
|$8,599
|$10,809
|$12,594
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,749
|$14,863
|$17,450
|Clean
|$11,268
|$14,239
|$16,697
|Average
|$10,306
|$12,993
|$15,191
|Rough
|$9,344
|$11,746
|$13,685
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,121
|$15,333
|$18,004
|Clean
|$11,625
|$14,690
|$17,227
|Average
|$10,632
|$13,404
|$15,673
|Rough
|$9,640
|$12,117
|$14,119