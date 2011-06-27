Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews

2013 Touareg TDI cambino123 , 10/09/2012 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I purchased the Treg TDI 2 weeks ago. I was looking for a high performance machine (240HP 406lb torque) that returns high MPG. I just returned from a 400 Mile road trip and still have more than half a tank to empty. The engine makes a brilliant rumble and the turbo sounds so nice at low speeds. I have the saddle brown leather which is like a baseball glove. The dashboard wood grain is so luxurious and classy, it makes my previous Lexus GS seem like a toy. This car is very well built and the construction is solid. It stands out on the road in a sea of RX350's. This is truly a dreamy SUV. Looking forward to reviewing it again 1 year from now. Report Abuse

I like it better than my ML350 and Q5 tvevans1 , 09/24/2012 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have about 2000 miles on the vehicle and I am very pleased to date. I hope writing this review doesn't change things! I have owned numerous Audi's (A6 and Q5) and still have two Mercedes (M Class and E Class) but this is my favorite vehicle so far. Probably because it's my first diesel and I am averaging over 30mph with 70% non-highway and 30% highway driving. The power is awesome and the engine is very smooth. It is unbelievably quiet inside, no road or wind noise. It drives more like a SUV than a crossover but still has a car feel. Steering is very tight, turning radius excellent, handling outstanding. The brakes are good but have a little spongy feel. Not sure on reliability.

Best SUV Diesel in North America that provides excellent gas mileage. flatbudget , 02/01/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2013 TDI LUX a week ago. Been very pleased with the truck. Traded both my 2005 F250 Powerstroke truck and my VW JSW TDI. The torque is phenomenal and it tows my 2005 Custom Laser Boat with 496 HO mercruiser stern drive. ~5000 lbs. boat and trailer combined. I love every feature this SUV offers. Towing my boat on Sport mode keeps the RPM in its maximum torque values. Again, another german engineering at its best. The mileage per gallon either towing or around town beats any gas engines out there. Reliability and longevity of a diesel is absolutely uncontested.

Love my Tourareg Executive! vwbmwmbguy60 , 03/26/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Tourareg, my first was a 2007. I bought the overloaded Executive V6 White/Cornsilk. I love all the enhancements they have made since 07. The build quality is exceptional and I have actually used most of the gadgets it comes with. It has a nice sporty look, 20" tires and it gives you great confidence while you drive, I feel safe and sound and in great comfort at all times. It feels like a completely different vehicle from my 07, much more refined and diginified. I just came out of a 2012 BMW X5 Diesel which I loved (this is my 60th car). I also have a 13 MB C63 Coupe and 13- BMW Z4 2.8 and I find myself driving this car as my daily driver. Huge bang for the buck! $$