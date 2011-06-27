  1. Home
Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Touareg
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Touareg Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Touareg Carpeted Mat Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4711 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1287 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume135.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.9 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Dark Flint Metallic
  • Galapagos Gray Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Canyon Gray Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Black Anthracite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
