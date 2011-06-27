  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Golf GL Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Golf
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.
Length160.5 in.
Curb weight2577 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Pearl Red
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Satin Silver
