Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Be one with the world

Illinois Grammy, 08/09/2019
Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Year round driving hard top. Sun in your face. Wind in your hair - summer. Cozy, warm, quiet - winter. I had a 2008. Now 2013. Love it. Great on highway or in city. I never knew I could love a car until I owned this one. Only maintenance expense in 6 years. Top goes up/ down in 20 seconds for rain or shopping. Turbo is there when needed. Wind shield cuts down on wind noise. Love this car!!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Florida

Annie, 03/29/2017
Komfort SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 8 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive with lots of amenities

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Value
