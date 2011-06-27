Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Illinois Grammy , 08/09/2019 Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Year round driving hard top. Sun in your face. Wind in your hair - summer. Cozy, warm, quiet - winter. I had a 2008. Now 2013. Love it. Great on highway or in city. I never knew I could love a car until I owned this one. Only maintenance expense in 6 years. Top goes up/ down in 20 seconds for rain or shopping. Turbo is there when needed. Wind shield cuts down on wind noise. Love this car!!