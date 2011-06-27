Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews
Be one with the world
Illinois Grammy, 08/09/2019
Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Year round driving hard top. Sun in your face. Wind in your hair - summer. Cozy, warm, quiet - winter. I had a 2008. Now 2013. Love it. Great on highway or in city. I never knew I could love a car until I owned this one. Only maintenance expense in 6 years. Top goes up/ down in 20 seconds for rain or shopping. Turbo is there when needed. Wind shield cuts down on wind noise. Love this car!!
Florida
Annie, 03/29/2017
Komfort SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Fun to drive with lots of amenities
