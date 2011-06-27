Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,330
|$11,701
|$13,730
|Clean
|$8,883
|$11,130
|$13,029
|Average
|$7,990
|$9,989
|$11,627
|Rough
|$7,096
|$8,849
|$10,225
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,675
|$12,123
|$14,219
|Clean
|$9,211
|$11,532
|$13,493
|Average
|$8,284
|$10,350
|$12,041
|Rough
|$7,358
|$9,168
|$10,589
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,228
|$10,066
|$11,643
|Clean
|$7,834
|$9,575
|$11,049
|Average
|$7,046
|$8,593
|$9,860
|Rough
|$6,258
|$7,612
|$8,671
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Eos Sport SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,090
|$11,243
|$13,089
|Clean
|$8,655
|$10,695
|$12,420
|Average
|$7,784
|$9,599
|$11,084
|Rough
|$6,913
|$8,502
|$9,747