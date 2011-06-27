Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Fantastic!
This truck was my first car i had a 2002 Tacoma TRD off-road limited and it ran with 258,000 miles on it until i rolled it into a ditch, and even after the accident the cab stayed intact, i landed upside down and all that affected the cab was the center of the windshield and the sunroof bent in a few inches. Would not own any other truck!
No other truck comes close
This truck is the most complete and downright solid truck I have ever owned and probably ever will own. I bought this truck used because I liked the second generation body style better than the new ones, and it has not disappointed in any way. I've wanted one since I was in high school, back when I drove a '96 Nissan hardbody pickup, and about 8 years later, I had a TRD 4 door in my driveway, ironically almost the same color (Impulse Red Pearl) as the Nissan. I never thought I'd find a better truck than my first, but I was wrong. This truck is perfect in every way and never lets me down. It has about 108K on the odometer and many miles to go. Keep up the good work, Toyota!
Ownership of a Toyota Tacoma
I really enjoyed this truck, medical problems dictate that I find something else for my use. The truck has been very good and dependable, I haven't had any problems other than having to install a battery. I very much enjoyed driving this vehicle and as an old an auto mechanic repairing many different vehicles this Toyota comes highly recomended.
Good truck
Bought brand new in 02. No mechanical problems, only issue was rattle in dash. 4WD is great! Decent MPG for a v6 4WD ~19 overall.
31 years with 2 Tacomas
'86 extra cab 14 years no major problems ...'2002 4door still runs great no problems.......Bought both new and both had normal wear and tear. Change oil regularly and treat it like it'll be there for 15 + years and it will.
