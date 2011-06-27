Vehicle overview

For a decade now, the Toyota Matrix has been a convincingly sporty, reasonably fuel-efficient four-door hatchback with the promise of Toyota reliability. The 2013 Toyota Matrix still meets most of these criteria, but newer and more efficient competitors have improved on the Matrix formula.

In its favor, this Corolla-based four-door hatchback still offers useful qualities such as a roomy interior with a fold-flat front passenger seat, a comfortable ride and an available all-wheel-drive system. For power, Toyota offers either a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine or a larger 2.4-liter engine that comes on the Matrix S model.

Unfortunately a number of newer competitors outdo the Matrix on one or more fronts. To see what we mean, have a look at similar models like the more versatile 2013 Honda Fit, the fun-to-drive 2013 Ford Focus hatchback or the more fuel-efficient 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT. If all-wheel-drive capability is important to you, the Subaru Impreza hatchback will likely prove to be more appealing overall.

In short, there's nothing wrong with the 2013 Toyota Matrix, but its somewhat dated design makes it a middling choice in the competitive category of compact hatchback.