Estimated values
2013 Toyota Matrix L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,158
|$9,129
|$10,899
|Clean
|$6,738
|$8,603
|$10,233
|Average
|$5,897
|$7,549
|$8,902
|Rough
|$5,057
|$6,496
|$7,570
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Matrix L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,063
|$9,016
|$10,770
|Clean
|$6,648
|$8,496
|$10,112
|Average
|$5,819
|$7,456
|$8,796
|Rough
|$4,990
|$6,416
|$7,480
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,582
|$9,737
|$11,670
|Clean
|$7,137
|$9,175
|$10,957
|Average
|$6,246
|$8,052
|$9,531
|Rough
|$5,356
|$6,929
|$8,104
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,258
|$8,772
|$10,161
|Clean
|$6,832
|$8,266
|$9,540
|Average
|$5,980
|$7,254
|$8,299
|Rough
|$5,127
|$6,242
|$7,057
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,405
|$9,192
|$10,811
|Clean
|$6,970
|$8,662
|$10,150
|Average
|$6,101
|$7,602
|$8,829
|Rough
|$5,231
|$6,541
|$7,508