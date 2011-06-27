  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Nice Car

Mike Foster, 07/06/2017
I bought the 2013 car used a couple of months in 2015. Sharp looking car. Back seats fold flat and are off set 60/40 so you can put down part of the back seats to accommodate longer cargo. 360 view is more limited, so "blind spots" are present. The driver's seat is a "pump" mechanism that needs to be adjusted once a week. Turning radius is awesome. No problems so far with engine or brakes. I've enjoyed this car and hope to drive it for 15-20 years.

I Don't And I Won't

Calebe, 04/29/2016
S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I just think that it could use a lot of work, for example: My dear old mum tried getting in the car (she's skinny), but she almost twisted her ankle trying to get in (she's also healthy), BECAUSE of the design. I am terribly upset, also it's not comfortable. I can't even explain it all. Despise my own car!!!!!

Great commuter car-lots of room

jbaggins, 08/18/2013
I walked in to the dealer and bought this right off the lot. I have owned Toyotas in the past and knew this would be reliable like the others. I have the convenience package with auto, A/C, Bluetooth audio system. It would have been nice if this package came with heated seats but the side mirrors are heated. So far, after 4 months, it's been great. I drive 45 minutes into work each day and this car is a pleasure to drive on the highway and great to park. There are a few blind spots near the front window pillars where I feel the side mirrors get in the way. The radio is a plus as it connects to Ipod, blackberry etc and handsfree function is great!

