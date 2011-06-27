  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
L Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Roof Rackyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2844 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
