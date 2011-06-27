Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews
Probably one of the best cars I have owned.
This is the 3rd Toyota that I have ever owned. I bought it when it was 9 years old with 104000 km. (65000 mi). Changed tires, changed brakes and 100000 km later still haven't had to change a thing other than oil and filters. I installed an after market cruise control system in it as I drive approx. 1000 hwy km/week. It makes the driving a lot easier. Gas milage is unbelievable, I save enough fuel per year vs my old 1999 Corolla to cover the cost of the insurance. The car is sitting outside with 657 km on the trip meter and there is still 1/4 tank left. It sure isnt the prettiest Girl in the room, but she sure can cook. Recommend this car to anyone. Looking forward to the Yaris as my next car
The best small car ever
I made 103K KM since I bought it new for C$13000. I had no trouble with it at all. It is the best bang for the buck. Drives and handles very well. It is not very comfortable for long distance travel but you can drive it very comfortably for 100 mile with no hassle. Excellent leg room in the back seat for 6'4" tall person.
Driven Hard!
Mine is actually a 2000 5-speed sedan. Selection list did not go back past 2003. But I love mine, it has 64,000 miles and has not skipped a beat. It has been driven hard due to my lead foot! I run synthetic oil in engine and tranny. 0w-30 in the engine,and 75w-90 in the tranny. Helped alot with pickup and dealer put it in for me. I also run a aftermarket air filter, and took out the baffle in the air box. Put on different muffler, but not a cannon like all other imports, still quiet. I love out running honda's and ford's and getting better gas milage in the process. Would keep this car even if I won the lottery!
I'll never understand...
I bought my Echo new in 2005. Apparently, there was a lot of flack about the placement of the instrument panel being located towards the middle of the dash board. I'll never understand why this was considered a problem. I have clear, unobstructed view forward, which I find a great benefit. As to the instrument panel being located to the right: this has never been a problem in the least. I just took the car in for maintenance, and was told I could get at least another 100,000 miles out of this vehicle (it now has approx. 114,000 miles). I love this car and I wouldn't sell it for less than $10,000. I will admit this car is not for tall or large people because it is a smaller car, and if you like bells and whistles, this car is not for you. But on a long trip, I got 37 mpgs, and average 32 in the city. This is a very reliable and strong vehicle. I wish they had continued to make them. The car has never had any problems other than regular maintenance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Canadian Toyota Echo 5-DR Hatchback 2004
I saw it few year ago in Japan & was suprised that Toyota decided to bring it to Canada, but not to the US (sorry my American friends, so you know how I feel about the MR2 Spyder). I bought it mainly because it is a unique car (I live along the US/Canadian border). Handling & power are actually quite acceptable. With saving from its fuel economy, it won't be long till I can afford an American unique MR2 Spyder.
Sponsored cars related to the ECHO
Related Used 2004 Toyota ECHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019