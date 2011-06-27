Estimated values
2004 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,964
|$3,332
|$4,059
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,970
|$3,623
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,246
|$2,749
|Rough
|$874
|$1,521
|$1,876
Estimated values
2004 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$3,199
|$3,901
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,851
|$3,481
|Average
|$1,254
|$2,156
|$2,642
|Rough
|$837
|$1,461
|$1,803
Estimated values
2004 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,833
|$4,682
|Clean
|$1,990
|$3,416
|$4,179
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,583
|$3,171
|Rough
|$996
|$1,750
|$2,164
Estimated values
2004 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,236
|$3,822
|Clean
|$1,898
|$2,885
|$3,411
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,181
|$2,589
|Rough
|$950
|$1,478
|$1,767