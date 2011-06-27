Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Consumer Reviews

I Love THIS car! holderad , 01/27/2014 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I love my 2014 Plasma Green Crosstrek Hybrid. My one word description: Awesome! The hybrid system works significantly better than any hybrid I test drove. It is used for power / torque augmentation more than fully powering the car most of the time. I think Subaru under-reported their MPG figures on purpose. The car is not even broken in, and I'm getting almost 38 MPG highway and so far about 31.7 MPG with downtown driving. The car does some kinda magic with the CVT and that electric motor. It is seamless. The car has "the pull" at all speeds that it's all gas brother just doesn't. I mean, you can feel the surge at highway speeds when you stand on it to pass. The symmetrical AWD is fantastic! Report Abuse

XV Hybrid Gulf Coast ts45 , 02/09/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful XV Hybrid since 12/28/2013, Satin White Pearl, St.trim. Our first Subaru, had several Honda's in the past..My wife is main driver, have taken plenty of opportunity to drive myself. We are really happy with our purchase, test drove the 2014 Forester and 2014 non hybrid XV, both nice but were sold on the Hybrids ride and refinement. The base Audio system has been nice, a good quality CD recording sounds fine, a bad CD one, badÂ Blue tooth is working well, takes a little time to Pair.This is our first CVT Transmission, very impressed, love it. Hill climbs are really smooth and quiet, no sudden gear change, plenty of torque, love the CVT. Have observed Gas MPG 33+, about 50/50 City/HGWY. Report Abuse

Just what I was looking for antiquity , 10/26/2013 49 of 51 people found this review helpful Lots of "compact" SUVs out there, and almost all of them are boring and bland. While no drag racer, this car is fun to drive, has exciting styling, and is just the right size. Also, it has a unique look and size that isn't quite an SUV, more like a sports wagon/SUV cross. You get a lot for the money - heated leather seats, Navigation, moonroof, backup camera - compared to other cars. Plus, the raised clearance, cool wheels, and great gas mileage (at at 27 MPG mostly on short trips and city driving). The drive feels very secure, and the shift paddles are fun to use. The engine does rev high and won't get you 0 - 60 in a record time, but the car feels punchy, spry, and turns on a dime. Report Abuse

Wow, I Get To Be The First Reviewer the_craw , 01/26/2014 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased the Hybrid Touring about a month ago, and have over 1,400 miles on it. For context, I live in the Northeast, and the weather has been brutal pretty much each day since I've owned it. The car drives really nicely. It is quiet, and the steering has good feedback without being overly stiff. It also has a nice exterior look. Traction has been great. As far as the mileage, it has been disappointing. It has averaged about 27 MPG. Like I said, the weather has been really cold, and it is only 1,400 miles, so that might be holding it back. Even with highway only trips I have not been able to average over 29MPG, and I'm not a super fast driver. Report Abuse