Estimated values
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,074
|$13,418
|$15,523
|Clean
|$10,690
|$12,941
|$14,955
|Average
|$9,922
|$11,987
|$13,819
|Rough
|$9,155
|$11,034
|$12,683
Estimated values
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,145
|$11,745
|$14,077
|Clean
|$8,828
|$11,328
|$13,562
|Average
|$8,194
|$10,493
|$12,532
|Rough
|$7,560
|$9,658
|$11,502
Estimated values
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,657
|$12,913
|$14,939
|Clean
|$10,288
|$12,454
|$14,392
|Average
|$9,549
|$11,536
|$13,299
|Rough
|$8,810
|$10,618
|$12,206
Estimated values
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,739
|$13,394
|$15,776
|Clean
|$10,367
|$12,918
|$15,199
|Average
|$9,623
|$11,966
|$14,044
|Rough
|$8,878
|$11,014
|$12,890
Estimated values
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,421
|$12,048
|$14,406
|Clean
|$9,094
|$11,620
|$13,879
|Average
|$8,441
|$10,764
|$12,825
|Rough
|$7,788
|$9,907
|$11,770