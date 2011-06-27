Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for an ultra-premium luxury sedan, you probably don't care that you could buy four nicely equipped BMW 750i sedans for the price of one V12-powered 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Value isn't a concern in this rarefied segment; rather, buyers want exclusivity and opulence, and they're willing to pay for it in a very big way. The only serious alternative to the Rolls is over at your local Maybach dealer, and if you ask us, those Maybachs look a bit too much like the relatively pedestrian Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Combining a uniquely imposing look and presence with the sumptuous interior appointments you'd expect, the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom is truly like nothing else on the road.

Thanks to the stewardship of parent company BMW, the Phantom is outfitted with the expected allotment of current technology, including an iDrive-like control interface. But it's the little things that set the Rolls-Royce apart. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament lowers neatly into the imposing chrome grille when the car is locked, saving it from being ripped off by ne'er-do-wells, a fate that has befallen so many of Mercedes' three-pointed stars over the years. The "RR" logos on the wheel hubs stay stationary while the rest of the wheel spins. The power-closing rear doors not only open rearward (Rolls prefers "coach doors" to the more common "suicide" moniker); they also carry Teflon-coated umbrellas. Options include cabin curtains and a trunk-mounted wine cooler and a humidor, as well as a "Starlight Headliner" that utilizes fiber-optic lights to create the illusion of twinkling stars. Hey, if you're already spending in the neighborhood of $400,000 on a car, we'd say another $7,200 for twinkling stars is money well spent.

Even the base Phantom boasts cavernous rear quarters, but there's also an extended-wheelbase ("EWB") model that adds 10 inches of rear-seat legroom. Note that it costs roughly $50,000 more than the "regular" Phantom, or five grand per additional inch. We'd rather have the base Phantom and a new Porsche Boxster, but there we go again, worrying about value. Many Rolls-Royce buyers will probably ante up for the EWB just so they can specify the optional partition, which is trimmed in leather and features an analog clock.

Unlike past Rolls-Royce motor cars, the Phantom has the modern electronics and design to match its snooty image. BMW has contributed the requisite engineering might while wisely making sure that the Phantom is instantly recognizable as a Rolls-Royce. The Bentley Arnage is a few decades behind in the technological arena, and the Maybach looks relatively ordinary next to the stately Rolls. For the most distinctive luxury sedan on the planet, with beauty that's more than skin deep, look no further than the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom.