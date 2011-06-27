Vehicle overview

Referring to the 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom as merely a car is like calling the Queen Mary a boat, Notre Dame a church or Bono a singer. Somehow, it's a grossly inadequate term. A Rolls is more than simply supremely luxurious transportation. Sure, a Bentley or a Maybach are similarly powerful and plush. But take a survey on what folks consider the world's nicest luxury car and everyone from rappers to royalty will likely say Rolls-Royce.

Naturally all the pampering and state-of-the-art high-tech features you'd expect in a prestigious automobile are found in the Phantom. But it's the countless special touches that set the Rolls apart. Within the cabin, the surfaces are covered in the finest leather, highly finished wood or lustrous metal. The sheepskin carpets will tempt passengers to take off their shoes just to dig their toes in it, while the reverse-opening rear doors contain Teflon-coated umbrellas.

You want more? There's the optional fiber-optic headliner that creates the illusion of a starry night, not to mention countless customization options that include cabin curtains, custom exterior/interior colors, a trunk-mounted wine cooler and a full cabin partition. Heck, Rolls-Royce would probably be happy to set you up with an onboard butler named Godfrey if you wish.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the "Spirit of Ecstasy," the iconic flying lady ornament on the hood, (which automatically disappears into the grille when the car is locked to prevent kidnapping). To celebrate, Rolls has seen fit to issue a run of 100 specially trimmed Phantoms. A few of the feature highlights include an illuminated solid silver hood ornament, unique colors and badges, polished wheels, metal foil instrument facings and a leather headliner.

There are actually two Phantom sedans. The regular-wheelbase model boasts one of the largest backseats on four wheels, but for those who want more, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model offers an additional 10 inches of rear-seat legroom. Sure, you could buy a Porsche Boxster S and an 82-inch TV for what those 10 extra inches will cost you, but you'll certainly be happy you took the plunge when the time inevitably comes to take Shaq out to Mortons.

You might remember Rolls-Royce motor cars of the past, when the company's hallowed name adorned products engineered when Prince Charles was but a wee lad. But thanks to parent company BMW's prudent stewardship, the 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a thoroughly modern union of meticulous German engineering and iconic British panache.